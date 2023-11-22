Stock KGF KINGFISHER PLC
PDF Report : Kingfisher plc

Kingfisher plc

Equities

KGF

GB0033195214

Home Improvement Products & Services Retailers

 11:30:00 2023-11-22 am EST
215.20 GBX -6.68% -8.39% -8.89%
03:22pm UK's FTSE 100 falls as energy stocks weigh; Autumn Statement in focus RE
Chart Kingfisher plc

Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is the European No. 1 distributor of DIY items and No. 3 worldwide. At the end of January 2023, the Group had a network of 1,572 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland (No. 1 in the United Kingdom; 1,188; under the B&Q and Screwfix banners), France (No. 1 in France; 218, of which 123 under the Brico Dépôt banner and 95 under the Castorama banner), Poland (No. 1 in Poland; 97; Castorama), Romania (33; Brico Dépôt), Spain (No. 2 in Spain; 31; Brico Dépôt) and Portugal (5; Brico Dépôt). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom and Ireland (47.5%), France (34.1%), Poland (13.3%) and other (5.1%).
Sector
Home Improvement Products & Services Retailers
Calendar
02:00am - Q3 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Kingfisher plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
2.306GBP
Average target price
2.372GBP
Spread / Average Target
+2.88%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

