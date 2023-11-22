Kingfisher plc is the European No. 1 distributor of DIY items and No. 3 worldwide. At the end of January 2023, the Group had a network of 1,572 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland (No. 1 in the United Kingdom; 1,188; under the B&Q and Screwfix banners), France (No. 1 in France; 218, of which 123 under the Brico Dépôt banner and 95 under the Castorama banner), Poland (No. 1 in Poland; 97; Castorama), Romania (33; Brico Dépôt), Spain (No. 2 in Spain; 31; Brico Dépôt) and Portugal (5; Brico Dépôt). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom and Ireland (47.5%), France (34.1%), Poland (13.3%) and other (5.1%).