Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Kingfisher plc    KGF   GB0033195214

KINGFISHER PLC

(KGF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 01/12 03:03:43 am
287.9 GBX   +2.89%
02:59aKINGFISHER : sales jump thanks to pandemic DIY boom
RE
02:26aKINGFISHER : Expects FY21 Pretax Adjusted Profit at Top End of Analyst Estimates
MT
02:24aKINGFISHER : Q4 pre-close trading update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kingfisher : Q4 pre-close trading update

01/12/2021 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Download
RNS PDF
RNS Word

Disclaimer

Kingfisher plc published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 07:23:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about KINGFISHER PLC
02:59aKINGFISHER : sales jump thanks to pandemic DIY boom
RE
02:26aKINGFISHER : Expects FY21 Pretax Adjusted Profit at Top End of Analyst Estimates
MT
02:24aKINGFISHER : Q4 pre-close trading update
PU
2020KINGFISHER PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right..
CO
2020KINGFISHER : becomes a founding member of the Rainforest Alliance ‘Forest ..
PU
2020Kingfisher Mining Starts Trading on Australian Bourse Friday Following $4.5 M..
MT
2020Kingfisher joins other retailers to return virus business rates relief aid
RE
2020Kingfisher To Return $174.3 Million Of Business Rates Relief To UK, Ireland
MT
2020KINGFISHER : to return UK and Republic of Ireland business rates relief
PU
2020KINGFISHER : Brico Dépôt Iberia launches ‘scan and go' app
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 057 M 16 335 M 16 335 M
Net income 2021 514 M 697 M 697 M
Net Debt 2021 1 897 M 2 570 M 2 570 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 5 877 M 7 931 M 7 963 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 64 605
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart KINGFISHER PLC
Duration : Period :
Kingfisher plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGFISHER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 302,00 GBX
Last Close Price 279,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Garnier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Cosslett Chairman
Bernard L. Bot Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Donald Seligman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rakhi Goss-Custard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGFISHER PLC3.37%7 931
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.2.11%289 703
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.3.62%120 936
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-1.46%6 029
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.06%2 661
BHG GROUP AB0.34%2 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ