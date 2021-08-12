Kingfisher : Screwfix launches rapid delivery service

Screwfix Sprint will offer delivery direct to site within 60 minutes

Service is Screwfix's latest innovation focused on hyper-convenience

Launch follows successful trial across Bristol

Screwfix, the omni-channel trade retailer, is to launch a rapid delivery service called Screwfix Sprint that will deliver orders direct to site, within 60 minutes. Following a successful trial, Screwfix will begin to roll-out the service, which will meet the growing demand for speed and convenience from Britain's tradespeople and DIY customers.

The latest delivery proposition will mean customers who need urgent supplies when on a job, can order and receive their essentials within 1 hour, without losing time by leaving site. Sprint is rolling out now and by the beginning of November, more than 30 cities across the UK are set to benefit from the service. London, Birmingham and Glasgow are among the cities included, meaning that the service will be available across 34% of UK postcodes, with further rollout planned next year.

Designed to offer hyper-convenience and value with just a £5 delivery charge, Screwfix Sprint is available through the Screwfix app, which has recently surpassed 1 million downloads.

During the trial in Bristol, hundreds of trade customers used the service to deliver thousands of orders. A Screwfix trade customer commented: 'It shows that Screwfix are innovative and thinking along the right lines of what's useful for those within the trade.'

John Mewett, CEO of Screwfix, comments: 'We understand how busy the nation's tradespeople are and we are always looking for ways to provide our customers with even greater convenience, meaning they can get what they need, when they need it.

'Our 1 minute Click and Collect service is already hugely popular and the trial of Screwfix Sprint across Bristol showed how, in addition tradespeople value 1 hour delivery to where they are working. For many time is money and this means not having to leave site to collect a part, tool or other key essential needed for the job.

'We continue to expand our store network to provide our customers with greater convenience. With 723 stores in the UK, 98% of the population are within 30 minutes of a store.

'Screwfix Sprint and our store network goes hand in hand, helping to bring Screwfix and the convenience we know our tradespeople need, even closer.'

Growing e-commerce sales and building a mobile-first and service-orientated customer proposition are key parts of the Powered by Kingfisher strategy, which was launched in June 2020 by Kingfisher, Screwfix's parent company. With speed and convenience being increasingly important to customers, Screwfix Sprint is the latest development in the retailer's convenience-driven ecommerce innovations and joins Screwfix's industry-leading convenience services which include Click & Collect in as little as one minute and next day delivery, seven days a week.

For more information, visit www.screwfix.com/help/sprint