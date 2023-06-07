Kingfisher completes GBP250 million of GBP300 million share buyback

(Alliance News) - Kingfisher PLC on Wednesday said it completed a GBP50 million fourth tranche of the share buyback programme it first announced in May last year.

The whole programme is worth up to GBP300 million, consisting of five tranches of either GBP50 million or GBP75 million. Two tranches of GBP75 million last year were followed by a GBP50 million third tranche in April.

The London-based DIY retailer said Goldman Sachs Group Inc carried out the fourth GBP50 million tranche on behalf of Kingfisher, buying around 21.0 million shares.

This leaves GBP50 million worth of buybacks remaining.

Kingfisher shares were 0.4% higher at 240.050 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.