Kingfisher PLC - London-based owner of B&Q, Screwfix and Castorama home-improvement stores - Completes first tranche of GBP300 million share buyback announced back in September. Buys 22.8 million shares for GBP50 million in total in the tranche, completing it by purchasing 335,726 shares at an average price of 223.95 pence on Wednesday. Kingfisher says details on the second tranche of the buyback programme will be announced "in due course". The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Current stock price: 226.30p
12-month change: down 12%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
