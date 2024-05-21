Kingfisher: marginal decline in quarterly sales
First-quarter trading was in line with our expectations. We have seen resilience in our main product categories", says Thierry Garnier, the firm's Chief Executive Officer.
Kingfisher confirms its forecasts for the 24/25 financial year, with pre-tax profit expected to be between £490 and £550 million, and FCF between £350 and £410 million.
