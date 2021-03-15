Kingfisher : Screwfix planning more than 50 new stores this year, creating around 600 jobs Increases UK and Ireland store target to over 900

Screwfix the multi-channel retailer aimed at the trade, plans to open more than 50 stores this year, creating around 600 new jobs in communities across the UK and the Republic of Ireland (ROI). Of the new stores 40 will be in the UK, creating up to 500 new jobs, with the remaining 10 stores planned in Ireland, creating 100 new jobs. The roles will be in areas such as retail management, service assistants and supervisors and be created by the end of January 2022.

The news came as Screwfix, which currently has 711 stores in the UK and 12 stores in Ireland employing 11,643 people, announced an increase in its overall target for store numbers. It now plans to increase the total number of Screwfix outlets to over 900 in the UK and ROI, up from the previous target of 800. The raised target follows the identification of further opportunities for stores in inner cities and rural catchment areas.

The new stores will bring Screwfix even closer to its busy tradespeople, many of whom have played a crucial role in keeping homes warm, safe and with power throughout the pandemic.

The rapid growth of Screwfix has seen the trade retailer open, on average, one store per week for the last five years. Earlier this year, it announced that it had reached annual sales of £2 billion for the first time, just five years after reaching sales of £1 billion. A major part of Screwfix's growth has been its focus on e-commerce, using its stores as fulfilment centres for Click & Collect deliveries which have surged during the pandemic. Screwfix has also launched its brand-new app, with enhanced features based on feedback from its customers.

The growth of Screwfix is supported by Kingfisher, its parent company, whose 'Powered by Kingfisher' strategy focuses on empowering its distinct retail banners in key areas such as own exclusive brands development, buying and sourcing, e-commerce, and technology and services.

Screwfix's growth has led to significant recruitment at the business during the last five years, including welcoming to the team over 1,000 colleagues aged under 24 last year.

In addition to recruitment, Screwfix is investing in its people too. More than 800 colleagues have been promoted internally over the past year, including many colleagues who have completed apprenticeships.

Screwfix is also committed to supporting the future generation of the construction trades with its annual competition, Screwfix Trade Apprentice, open to apprentices in the UK and ROI. The winner will walk away with a career-boosting £10k tools, tech and training bundle.

John Mewett, Screwfix CEO said: 'I am incredibly proud of all Screwfix colleagues for their support in continuing to keep our customers supplied safely. We're delighted to be opening 50 new stores this year, creating 600 jobs. The growing demand for convenience means we now see scope for over 900 stores in the UK & Ireland, which will help our busy customers get their jobs done. We know that time is money for our customers and these new stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland enable us to provide our customers with added convenience and certainty, and provide even more job opportunities for local communities when they need it most.'

About Screwfix:

Screwfix is part of Kingfisher plc, the international home improvement company with approximately 1,380 stores, supported by a team of 79,000 colleagues. Kingfisher operates in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

Screwfix is convenient, straightforward and affordably-priced, helping its trade customers get the job done quickly, affordably and right first time. Tradespeople can shop 33,000 products over the phone, online, via their mobile or in-person from their local store.

From power tools and work wear to cables and pipe fittings, Screwfix offers over 10,000 products available to pick up from over 700 UK stores nationwide.

Over 33,000 products can be ordered over the phone, online or from a local store, with orders taken up until 8pm (weekdays) for next day delivery to home or site.*

Screwfix.com attracts over 6 million visits per week.

We have over 10 million active customers a year.

The Screwfix Click & Collect service, which enables customers to pick-up their goods in as little as one minute after ordering online or over the phone, is used more than 10 million times a year.*

UK-based Screwfix Contact Centre open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (including bank holidays) on 03330 112 112.

See www.screwfix.com/stores for store opening information.

Next day delivery is available within store opening hours.*

World leading customer satisfaction levels.

For more information please visit the Screwfix Media Centre: www.screwfixmedia.com

*Please see Screwfix.com for our latest service updates.

