Kingfisher : sales jump thanks to pandemic DIY boom

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said like-for-like sales for its fourth quarter to Jan. 9 were up 16.9% year on year, having increased 17.4% in the previous quarter.

Based on trading to date, Kingfisher said it was comfortable with the top end of the range of current sell-side analyst estimates for 2020-21 adjusted profit before tax of 667 million to 742 million pounds ($904 million to $1.01 billion).

That compares to 544 million pounds made in 2019-20.

It highlighted e-commerce sales growth of more than 150% in the quarter.

"While the strength of our Q4 trading, to date, is reassuring, uncertainty over COVID-19 and the impact of lockdown restrictions in most of our markets continue to limit our visibility," CEO Thierry Garnier said.

Kingfisher shares, up by a third over the last year, closed at 279.5 pence on Monday, valuing the business at 5.9 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7378 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)