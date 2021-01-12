Log in
KINGFISHER PLC

KINGFISHER PLC

(KGF)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 01/12 03:05:42 am
288.6 GBX   +3.15%
Kingfisher : sales jump thanks to pandemic DIY boom

01/12/2021 | 02:59am EST
File photo of a B&Q store in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher on Tuesday reported another big jump in sales as it continued to benefit from the popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said like-for-like sales for its fourth quarter to Jan. 9 were up 16.9% year on year, having increased 17.4% in the previous quarter.

Based on trading to date, Kingfisher said it was comfortable with the top end of the range of current sell-side analyst estimates for 2020-21 adjusted profit before tax of 667 million to 742 million pounds ($904 million to $1.01 billion).

That compares to 544 million pounds made in 2019-20.

It highlighted e-commerce sales growth of more than 150% in the quarter.

"While the strength of our Q4 trading, to date, is reassuring, uncertainty over COVID-19 and the impact of lockdown restrictions in most of our markets continue to limit our visibility," CEO Thierry Garnier said.

Kingfisher shares, up by a third over the last year, closed at 279.5 pence on Monday, valuing the business at 5.9 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7378 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 057 M 16 335 M 16 335 M
Net income 2021 514 M 697 M 697 M
Net Debt 2021 1 897 M 2 570 M 2 570 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 5 877 M 7 931 M 7 963 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 64 605
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart KINGFISHER PLC
Duration : Period :
Kingfisher plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGFISHER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 302,00 GBX
Last Close Price 279,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Garnier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Cosslett Chairman
Bernard L. Bot Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Donald Seligman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rakhi Goss-Custard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGFISHER PLC3.37%7 931
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.2.11%289 703
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.3.62%120 936
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-1.46%6 029
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.06%2 661
BHG GROUP AB0.34%2 345
