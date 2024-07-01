Kingfisher PLC - London-based operator of do-it-yourself home improvement stores in the UK and France under the Screwfix, B&Q, Castorama, Brico Depot brands - Starts GBP50 million share buyback, the third tranche of an overall GBP300 million programme. Goldman Sachs will run the programme. Buyback was first announced in September 2023.
Current stock price: 251.40 pence
12-month change: up 8.1%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
