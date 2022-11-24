Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kingfisher plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KGF   GB0033195214

KINGFISHER PLC

(KGF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:38 24/11/2022 GMT
249.60 GBX   -1.58%
09:18aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Mid and small caps outperform
AN
08:50aGilt Sale Scheme 'Runs in the Background', Says BOE Economist, Pill
DJ
08:34aTOP NEWS: Kingfisher cuts annual profit guidance despite sales rise
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LONDON MARKET OPEN: Mid and small caps outperform

11/24/2022 | 09:18am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The FTSE 100 index was underperforming other European stock market measures at the open on Thursday, while London's midcap and smallcap listings were off to a more positive start.

The FTSE 100 index opened down 1.19 points at 7,464.05. The FTSE 250 was up 117.89 points, 0.6%, at 19,618.39 and the AIM All-Share was up 4.24 points, 0.5%, at 844.54.

The Cboe UK 100 was down 0.1% at 746.67, the Cboe UK 250 was up 0.8% at 16,984.17, and the Cboe Small Companies was up 0.2% at 12,986.17.

In European equities early Thursday, the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.2%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt was up 0.5%.

Released on Wednesday, the minutes from the US Federal Reserve's November policy meeting suggested that the large interest hikes of late are set to slow.

"A substantial majority of participants judged that a slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate," the minutes read.

They noted that a slower pace would better allow the Federal Open Market Committee to "assess progress toward its goals of maximum employment and price stability".

The more dovish rhetoric from the Fed weakened the dollar.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2074 early Thursday, higher than USD1.2062 at the London equities close on Wednesday. The euro traded at USD1.0416 early Thursday, higher than USD1.0362 late Wednesday. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY138.93, down from JPY139.64.

A weaker dollar boosted the price of gold. It was quoted at USD1,755.95 an ounce early Thursday, up sharply from USD1,743.02 on Wednesday.

Brent oil was trading at USD84.81 a barrel, up slightly from USD84.66.

Market trading volumes are expected to be light on Thursday, given that US markets will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Wall Street will hold a shortened trading day on Friday.

The key retail trading period of Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially kicks off in one day's time.

"Retailers are desperate for some spending cheer but the worry is that it could turn out to be more of a Bleak Friday. With the promotional event taking place amid the cost-of-living storm, could consumers stay more cautious about splashing the cash," said Hargreaves Lansdown's Susannah Streeter.

"Retailers offering the best shopping experiences may prove to be more resilient, with many more customers expected to hit the high streets and retail parks this year, rather than surfing stores from the sofa."

In the FTSE 100, retailer Kingfisher shed 1.5%.

The DIY products seller said sales in the three months that ended October 31 were up 0.6% year-on-year to GBP3.26 billion, and it saw continued gains in market share during the period.

"While the market backdrop remains challenging, DIY sales continue to be supported by new industry trends such as more working from home and a clear step-up in customer investment in energy saving and efficiency," Kingfisher said.

However, the B&Q owner said it expects annual adjusted pretax profit of between GBP730 million to GBP760 million, which is down from a previous estimate of around GBP770 million. It also will be below the financial 2022 and 2021 figures of GBP949 million and GBP786 million, respectively.

The fourth quarter has started well, Kingfisher said, with like-for-like sales in the three weeks to November 18 up 2.8% year-on-year.

"The DIY group fared extremely well during the pandemic with profits of GBP949 million last year. Although year-on-year this looks set to slow, Kingfisher is enjoying a tailwind from increased sales of energy efficiency products to offset the surge in energy bills facing consumers this year," said interactive investor's Victoria Scholar.

In the FTSE 250, shares in Dr Martens plummeted 20%.

The bootmaker warned of pressure on margins, as well as slower-than-expected growth in its direct-to-consumer arm, due to a weaker consumer environment.

Dr Martens expects its annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin to be 100 to 250 basis points lower than the previous year, due to its investments as well as the appreciation of the dollar, which dilutes the margin.

However, the footwear company recorded strong revenue growth in the six months to September 30, as this rose 13% year-on-year to GBP418.6 million, compared to GBP369.9 million. Pretax profit declined by 5% to GBP57.9 million from GBP61.3 million, which it said was mostly due to higher depreciation and amortisation costs following investment in new stores and IT systems.

Dr Martens declared an increased interim dividend of 1.56 pence per share, up 28% from 1.22p.

Imperial Leather-maker PZ Cussons was 2.2% lower.

The consumer goods firm has hired David Tyler to be non-executive director from Thursday. Tyler is expected to be appointed as chair of the board, as Caroline Silver's term at the business expires at the end of March next year.

Tyler currently serves as chair of Domestic & General, and has been chair of J Sainsbury, Hammerson, and Logica. He is a former Unilever executive.

At the other end of London's midcap index, office space firm Workspace and lender Virgin Money were up 3.6% and 3.2%, after receiving broker upgrades.

Elsewhere, budget airline Jet2 rose 4.0%.

Jet2 said revenue in the half year ended September 30 leapt to GBP3.57 billion from GBP429.6 million the year before, which had been blighted by pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Jet2 swung to a pretax profit of GBP450.7 million from a loss of GBP205.8 million, and reinstated a dividend of 3.0 pence.

Due to the broader disruption in the aviation sector in the mid-summer, Jet2 paid out delay and compensation costs in excess of GBP50.0 million.

It warned that margins may come under pressure, due to input cost pressures from fuel, carbon, a stronger dollar, wage increases and investment. However, Jet2 said it is presently on track to exceed market expectations for profit before foreign exchange revaluation and taxation for its year ending March 31.

AIM-listed Michelmersh rose 9.6% in early trading.

The specialist brick maker announced the acquisition of Fabspeed Holdings, a manufacturer of off-site pre-built brick products for an initial GBP6.3 million. Fabspeed operates from three facilities, two in West Yorkshire and one in Oxfordshire.

"The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and, in our view, will bring cross-selling opportunities, enabling Michelmersh to capture a greater share of customer wallet and provide a wider distribution network for Fabspeed," Berenberg considered.

Michelmersh also reported strong trading, and now expects revenue and profit in 2022 to be ahead of market expectations. It intends to launch a share buyback for up to GBP3.0 million.

AIM's DeepMatter plunged 38%, as it mulled delisting.

The digital chemistry data company said its board has concluded that de-listing from AIM and re-registering as a private company would provide better opportunities to raise additional capital. This comes after discussions with major shareholders over securing future working capital, it said.

Delisting will be conditional on shareholder approval in due course, and currently has the support of major shareholders. DeepMatter predicts it will need GBP1 million prior to any delisting, to fund its long-term growth ambitions.

In Tokyo on Thursday, the Nikkei 225 index closed up 1.0%, after reopening from Wednesday's break for Labor Thanksgiving Day in Japan. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.3%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.6%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed up 0.1%. 

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.09% 0.64782 Delayed Quote.0.96%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.35% 93.605 Delayed Quote.12.29%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.11% 0.67523 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
BRENT OIL 0.69% 84.94 Delayed Quote.12.66%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.11% 1.16019 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.33% 167.59 Delayed Quote.7.80%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.20904 Delayed Quote.-12.09%
CAC 40 0.55% 6717.23 Real-time Quote.-6.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.03% 0.719264 Delayed Quote.4.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.49% 103.879 Delayed Quote.15.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.74924 Delayed Quote.-5.40%
DAX 0.80% 14544.41 Delayed Quote.-9.17%
DEEPMATTER GROUP PLC -52.92% 0.0565 Delayed Quote.-73.33%
DR. MARTENS PLC -18.85% 232.4 Delayed Quote.-33.08%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.42% 144.459 Delayed Quote.11.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 1.04199 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
FTSE 100 0.09% 7472.86 Delayed Quote.0.92%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.72% 19640.47 Delayed Quote.-17.28%
HAMMERSON PLC 3.74% 25.22 Delayed Quote.-25.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.21% 0.011759 Delayed Quote.0.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.60% 1.700391 Delayed Quote.11.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.012238 Delayed Quote.-8.87%
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.81% 225.1 Delayed Quote.-19.04%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.68% 0.6794 Delayed Quote.-14.98%
JET2 PLC 4.51% 928.5 Delayed Quote.-20.02%
KINGFISHER PLC -1.77% 249.4 Delayed Quote.-25.04%
MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC 11.24% 87.325 Delayed Quote.-38.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.35% 86.764 Delayed Quote.10.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.08% 0.62584 Delayed Quote.-9.98%
NIKKEI 225 0.95% 28383.09 Real-time Quote.-2.35%
PZ CUSSONS PLC -0.24% 212 Delayed Quote.3.41%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.41% 3443.46 Real-time Quote.-23.10%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.51% 3201.49 Real-time Quote.-23.30%
UNILEVER PLC -0.29% 4098.77 Delayed Quote.4.18%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.03% 0.959702 Delayed Quote.10.27%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.45% 138.633 Delayed Quote.22.68%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.06% 171.7 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
WORKSPACE GROUP PLC 4.50% 478.2 Delayed Quote.-43.40%
WTI 0.35% 77.784 Delayed Quote.6.62%
All news about KINGFISHER PLC
09:18aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Mid and small caps outperform
AN
08:50aGilt Sale Scheme 'Runs in the Background', Says BOE Economist, Pill
DJ
08:34aTOP NEWS: Kingfisher cuts annual profit guidance despite sales rise
AN
08:16aFTSE 100 Seen Flat as Oil Prices Fall; Fed Minutes Digested
DJ
07:54aLONDON BRIEFING: Dr Martens lifts payouts as interim profit dips
AN
07:48aDIY retailer Kingfisher boosted by sales of energy efficient products
RE
07:13aKingfisher Posts Marginal Growth In Fiscal Q3 Sales, Revises FY23 Adjusted Profit Guida..
MT
05:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Poised for Mixed Start After Fed Min..
DJ
11/23UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/22UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINGFISHER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 946 M 15 614 M -
Net income 2023 577 M 696 M -
Net Debt 2023 1 865 M 2 250 M -
P/E ratio 2023 8,83x
Yield 2023 4,79%
Capitalization 4 921 M 5 935 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 81 710
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart KINGFISHER PLC
Duration : Period :
Kingfisher plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGFISHER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 253,60 GBX
Average target price 240,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Garnier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard L. Bot Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Cosslett Director
Rakhi Goss-Custard Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeff Carr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGFISHER PLC-25.04%5 935
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-22.53%331 113
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-18.36%131 041
HOME PRODUCT CENTER1.38%5 348
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-18.56%4 025
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE2.26%2 617