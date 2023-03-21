Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kingfisher plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KGF   GB0033195214

KINGFISHER PLC

(KGF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:17 2023-03-20 pm EDT
273.30 GBX   +1.33%
03:40aProfit at DIY retailer Kingfisher drops 20%, sees a further fall
RE
03:29aEarnings Flash (KGF.L) KINGFISHER Reports FY23 Revenue GBP13.06B
MT
03:29aEarnings Flash (KGF.L) KINGFISHER Posts FY23 EPS GBX23.50
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Profit at DIY retailer Kingfisher drops 20%, sees a further fall

03/21/2023 | 03:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Watford

LONDON (Reuters) - European home improvement retailer Kingfisher reported a 20% fall in 2022-23 profit after the pandemic drove a record outcome in the previous year, and it forecast a further fall in its new financial year.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Tuesday it made an adjusted pretax profit of 758 million pounds ($929 million) in the year to Jan. 31 2023, versus guidance of 730-760 million pounds and the 949 million pounds made in 2021-22.

Sales rose 0.7% on a constant currency basis to 13.06 billion pounds, with like-for-like sales down 2.1%.

Kingfisher said on Tuesday it was comfortable with analysts' average forecast for adjusted pretax profit in 2023-24 of 633 million pounds.

It said it was seeing resilient underlying sales trends in its new financial year, with February like-for-like sales up 0.5%.

($1 = 0.8162 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)


© Reuters 2023
All news about KINGFISHER PLC
03:40aProfit at DIY retailer Kingfisher drops 20%, sees a further fall
RE
03:29aEarnings Flash (KGF.L) KINGFISHER Reports FY23 Revenue GBP13.06B
MT
03:29aEarnings Flash (KGF.L) KINGFISHER Posts FY23 EPS GBX23.50
MT
03:27aHome Improvement Retailer Kingfisher Posts Lower FY23 Attributable Profit
MT
03:12aEarnings Flash (KGF.L) KINGFISHER Reports FY22 Revenue GBP13.06B
MT
03:12aEarnings Flash (KGF.L) KINGFISHER Posts FY22 EPS GBX23.50
MT
03:03aEarnings Flash (KGF.L) KINGFISHER Reports FY22 EPS GBX23.80
MT
03:00aStocks called up before FOMC meeting begins
AN
01:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise as Mood Calms; Focus Shifts to Fed
DJ
03/20Kingfisher : Screwfix acquires assets of Connect Distribution Services Limited
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINGFISHER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 967 M 15 911 M 15 911 M
Net income 2023 575 M 706 M 706 M
Net Debt 2023 1 859 M 2 281 M 2 281 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,59x
Yield 2023 4,46%
Capitalization 5 261 M 6 456 M 6 456 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 81 710
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart KINGFISHER PLC
Duration : Period :
Kingfisher plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGFISHER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 273,30 GBX
Average target price 259,42 GBX
Spread / Average Target -5,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Garnier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard L. Bot Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Cosslett Director
Rakhi Goss-Custard Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeff Carr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGFISHER PLC15.76%6 456
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-8.42%292 703
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-1.23%118 613
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-8.39%5 562
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-20.00%3 479
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.41.20%3 250