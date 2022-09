The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Tuesday it made adjusted pretax profit of 472 million pounds ($539 million) in the six months to July 31, a touch ahead of analysts' expectations and versus 669 million pounds in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.8757 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Louise Heavens)