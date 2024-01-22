Kingland Technology Co., Ltd., formerly Heilongjiang Kingland Technology Co.,Ltd., is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of overall solutions for green smart cities in the eco-environment area. The Company operates through two main segments. The Smart Ecological Water-saving Operation Service segment is mainly engaged in the provision of micro irrigation and irrigation intelligent solutions for enterprise. The Environmental Garden Technology Service segment is primarily involved in the provision of engineering construction and landscape design services.