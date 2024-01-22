Kingland Technology Co.,Ltd. at its extraordinary general meeting held on 19 January 2024, approved the election of Ma Liyang, Yin Haiming, Ma Zhongwei as non-independent directors; Lin Kaitao, Zhang Xue and Liu Wei as independent director; Wang Ping and Shi Tao as non-employee supervisors.
