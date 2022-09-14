Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Kingman Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KGS   CA4957801083

KINGMAN MINERALS LTD.

(KGS)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:31 2022-09-13 am EDT
0.0150 CAD    0.00%
03:10pKINGMAN MINERALS : Amends Mohave Property Option Agreement
PU
08/30KINGMAN MINERALS : Interim Financial Statement
PU
08/30KINGMAN MINERALS : Md&a
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingman Minerals : Amends Mohave Property Option Agreement

09/14/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, B.C. (September 14, 2022) Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:KGS) (OTCQB:KGSSF) (FSE:47A1) ("Kingman" or the "Company") ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on August 31, 2022, the Company amended their option agreement (the "Agreement") on the Mohave Property, originally dated December 18, 2019.

Under the amended terms, the Company can acquire 100% interest in the Mohave Property by making the following payments:

  • making a cash payment of $7,500 USD by September 19, 2022;
  • making a cash payment of $67,500 USD by December 19, 2022; and
  • making a cash payment of $75,000 USD by December 19, 2023.

All other terms and conditions of the Agreement shall remain in full force and effect.

About Kingman

Kingman Minerals Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of precious metal mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing non grass roots mineral properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions of North America. The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 72 lode claims which are inclusive of the past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"). High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

For further information please contact:

Arthur Brown, Chairman & Director
(604) 685-7720
www.kingmanminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Kingman believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Kingman disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Kingman Minerals Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 19:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KINGMAN MINERALS LTD.
03:10pKINGMAN MINERALS : Amends Mohave Property Option Agreement
PU
08/30KINGMAN MINERALS : Interim Financial Statement
PU
08/30KINGMAN MINERALS : Md&a
PU
08/29Kingman Minerals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
07/11KINGMAN MINERALS : Annual General and Special Meeting Results
PU
05/27KINGMAN MINERALS : Interim Financial Report - Kingman Minerals Ltd. - Interim Financial St..
PU
05/26Kingman Minerals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
02/24Kingman Minerals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31,..
CI
01/28Kingman Minerals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 20..
CI
01/28Kingman Minerals Ltd. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,19 M -1,67 M -1,67 M
Net cash 2021 0,17 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,04 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart KINGMAN MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kingman Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,02
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Peter Born President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur N. Brown Chairman
Cyrus H. Driver Independent Director
Simon D. Studer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGMAN MINERALS LTD.0.00%1
BHP GROUP LIMITED19.76%134 673
RIO TINTO PLC0.35%94 906
GLENCORE PLC32.74%74 607
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)76.05%45 246
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.17%40 860