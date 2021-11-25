Log in
    KGS   CA4957801083

KINGMAN MINERALS LTD.

(KGS)
Kingman Minerals : Appoints New Member To The Board

11/25/2021 | 03:20pm EST
Vancouver, B.C. (November 25, 2021) Kingman Minerals Ltd. ("Kingman" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KGS, FSE: 47A1, OTCQB: KGSSF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Simon Studer to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective today.

Mr. Studer is an Anthropologist holding a Masters in Earth and Energy Resource Leadership from Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. He has been working with numerous publicly traded junior resource companies focusing on the Americas and Europe, playing strategic roles relative to property acquisitions, company building, project management, stakeholder engagement and leadership.

"We are excited to welcome Simon to the Kingman team," says Peter Born, President, CEO and director of Kingman Minerals Ltd. and continues "His extraordinary understanding and trajectory in the mining business provide a valuable addition for the company."

About Kingman

Kingman Minerals Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of precious metal mineral exploration for the
purpose of acquiring and advancing non grass roots mineral properties located in mining friendly
jurisdictions of North America. The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 72 lode claims which are inclusive of the past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"). High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

For further information please contact:

Arthur Brown, Chairman and Director
(778) 319-2261
www.kingmanminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture
Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking
information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that
could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by
such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other
things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Kingman believes that the
assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary
regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Kingman disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Kingman Minerals Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 20:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
