Kingman Minerals : Appoints New Member To The Board

Vancouver, B.C. (November 25, 2021) Kingman Minerals Ltd. ("Kingman" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KGS, FSE: 47A1, OTCQB: KGSSF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Simon Studer to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective today.

Mr. Studer is an Anthropologist holding a Masters in Earth and Energy Resource Leadership from Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. He has been working with numerous publicly traded junior resource companies focusing on the Americas and Europe, playing strategic roles relative to property acquisitions, company building, project management, stakeholder engagement and leadership.

"We are excited to welcome Simon to the Kingman team," says Peter Born, President, CEO and director of Kingman Minerals Ltd. and continues "His extraordinary understanding and trajectory in the mining business provide a valuable addition for the company."

About Kingman

Kingman Minerals Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of precious metal mineral exploration for the

purpose of acquiring and advancing non grass roots mineral properties located in mining friendly

jurisdictions of North America. The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 72 lode claims which are inclusive of the past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"). High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

For further information please contact:



Arthur Brown, Chairman and Director

(778) 319-2261

www.kingmanminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture

Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking

information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that

could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by

such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other

things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Kingman believes that the

assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary

regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Kingman disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.