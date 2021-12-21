Kingman Minerals : Closes $692,250 Private Placement

Vancouver, B.C. (December 21, 2021) Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:KGS) (FSE:47A1) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a financing for gross proceeds of $692,250 by issuing 13,845,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.075 for four years from the date of issuance (expiry date of December 21, 2025). All shares and warrants issued pursuant to this financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months plus a day from the date of closing.

Finder's Fees of 10% cash 5% broker warrants will be payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

No Insiders or Pro-Group members participated in this placement.

Proceeds from the placement will be used for general working capital and further exploration and development activities.

About Kingman

Kingman Minerals Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of precious metal mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing non grass roots mineral properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions of North America. The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 72 lode claims which are inclusive of the past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"). High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

