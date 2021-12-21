Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Kingman Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KGS   CA4957801083

KINGMAN MINERALS LTD.

(KGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingman Minerals : Closes $692,250 Private Placement

12/21/2021 | 11:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, B.C. (December 21, 2021) Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:KGS) (FSE:47A1) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a financing for gross proceeds of $692,250 by issuing 13,845,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.075 for four years from the date of issuance (expiry date of December 21, 2025). All shares and warrants issued pursuant to this financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months plus a day from the date of closing.

Finder's Fees of 10% cash 5% broker warrants will be payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

No Insiders or Pro-Group members participated in this placement.

Proceeds from the placement will be used for general working capital and further exploration and development activities.

About Kingman

Kingman Minerals Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of precious metal mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing non grass roots mineral properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions of North America. The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 72 lode claims which are inclusive of the past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"). High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

For further information please contact:
Arthur Brown, Chairman & Director
(604) 685-7720
www.kingmanminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Kingman believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Kingman disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Kingman Minerals Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 16:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KINGMAN MINERALS LTD.
11:40aKINGMAN MINERALS : Closes $692,250 Private Placement
PU
11/29Kingman Minerals Ltd. Announces Temporary Suspension of Drilling at Mohave Project Near..
CI
11/29KINGMAN MINERALS : Amends Terms of Private Placement
PU
11/26KINGMAN MINERALS : Announces Temporary Suspension of Drilling at Mohave
PU
11/25Kingman Minerals Ltd. Appoints Simon Studer to its Board of Directors
CI
11/25KINGMAN MINERALS : Appoints New Member To The Board
PU
11/04Kingman Minerals Ltd Announces Initial Drilling of the Phase II Program Highly Successf..
CI
11/04KINGMAN ENCOURAGED BY INITIAL DRILLI : Looks To Expand Phase Ii Program & Announces Privat..
PU
11/04Kingman Minerals Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CAD 2.1 million in funding
CI
09/23KINGMAN MINERALS : Commences Drilling Mohave Gold Project Phase Il Program
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,74 M -0,57 M -0,57 M
Net cash 2020 0,09 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,50 M 1,93 M 1,93 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart KINGMAN MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kingman Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,05 CAD
Average target price 0,28 CAD
Spread / Average Target 522%
Managers and Directors
Peter Born President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandy J. MacDougall Chief Financial Officer & Director
Arthur M. Brown Chairman
Cyrus H. Driver Independent Director
Simon D. Studer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGMAN MINERALS LTD.-59.09%2
BHP GROUP-3.13%146 227
RIO TINTO PLC-12.99%104 425
GLENCORE PLC54.87%62 529
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.00%46 876
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.19%31 953