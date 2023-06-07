Advanced search
    KAY   GB0007174294

KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

(KAY)
2023-06-07
20.50 GBX   +0.99%
AGM Statement

06/07/2023 | 01:53pm EDT
KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 7 June 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 202299.95%0.05%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy94.64%5.36%
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 202294.23%5.77%
4Re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company97.67%2.33%
5Re-elect Thomas Chambers as a Director of the Company98.57%1.43%
6Re-elect Swarupa Pathakji as a Director of the Company98.28%1.72%
7To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company98.31%1.69%
8To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration98.62%1.38%
9To approve the authority to allot shares98.10%1.90%
10To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights94.71%5.29%
11To approve the authority to purchase own shares93.87%6.13%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 and 11 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.

7 June 2023

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850


Financials
Sales 2022 3,32 M 4,13 M 4,13 M
Net income 2022 0,73 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
Net cash 2022 26,2 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 132x
Yield 2022 5,71%
Capitalization 106 M 132 M 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
EV / Sales 2022 22,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fiona Elizabeth Wollocombe Chairman
Martin Guy Fiennes Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas William Chambers Senior Independent Director
Swarupa Pathakji Non-Executive Director
