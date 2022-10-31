Advanced search
    KAY   GB0007174294

KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

(KAY)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-31 am EDT
20.30 GBX    0.00%
10/10Publication of Prospectus
GL
09/21Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus
GL
09/14Kings Arms Yard Vct Plc : Half-yearly Financial Report
GL
Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/31/2022 | 06:15am EDT
Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Thomas Chambers  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
      
 Identification code GB0007174294  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.213518,783£4,010.17
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume    
      
e)Date of the transaction 31 October 2022  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Date of notification

31 October 2022

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850



© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 19,4 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net income 2021 16,0 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net cash 2021 33,8 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,73x
Yield 2021 5,63%
Capitalization 96,2 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robin Anthony Field Chairman
Fiona Elizabeth Wollocombe Chairman-Designate
Martin Guy Fiennes Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas William Chambers Senior Independent Director
Swarupa Pathakji Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC-4.69%111
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-13.44%1 810
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-33.63%1 571
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-68.35%568
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION-27.77%538
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-18.25%18