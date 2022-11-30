Advanced search
    KAY   GB0007174294

KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

(KAY)
2022-11-30
20.63 GBX   +1.60%
11/28Kings Arms Yard Vct Plc : Interim Management Statement
GL
Directorate change

11/30/2022 | 09:16am EST
DIRECTORATE CHANGE

KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.11, Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces the following:

John Chiplin intends to resign as Non-Executive Director of the Company for personal reasons. He will remain on the Board until the end of the financial year of the Company, 31 December 2022.

On his retirement, Swarupa Pathakji will succeed him as Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees.

The Board has greatly enjoyed working with John and wishes to express its thanks for his contribution and professionalism during his tenure and wish him well for the future.

Fiona Wollocombe
Chairman

For further information please contact:

Albion Capital Group LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7601 1850

30 November 2022


