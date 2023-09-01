KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

In accordance with LR 9.6, the Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) is delighted to announce the appointment of Simon Thorpe, ACA, as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2023. Simon will also become a member of the Audit & Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Simon is a qualified Chartered Accountant and former chairman and current Director of Cambridge Angels with extensive experience of analysing and investing in early-stage public and private companies in the technology and technology enabled healthcare sectors. His previous roles include him working as the Chief Operating Officer for European Equity Research and UBS Global Equity Research.

Simon will stand for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2024.

The Board welcomes Simon and looks forward to working with him over the coming years.

Fiona Wollocombe, Chairman

1 September 2023

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850