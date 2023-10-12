Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (“The Companies”)
Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers
The Companies are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years (the "Offers").
The current intention is for the Companies, in aggregate, to raise up to £60 million, before issue costs, as follows:
|Amount to be raised under each Offer
|Albion Development VCT PLC Offer
|£14.50 million
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC Offer
|£15.75 million
|Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Offer
|£11.75 million
|Crown Place VCT PLC Offer
|£7.50 million
|Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Offer
|£10.50 million
Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be made available in early January 2024 on the Albion Capital website (www.albion.capital).
Enquiries:
Will Fraser-Allen
Managing Partner, Albion Capital
Investment Manager
Tel: 0207 601 1850
12 October 2023