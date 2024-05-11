Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Australian Gold Conference announces Ausenco, a global leader in engineering, project management and consulting services is sponsoring day two of its 2024 event.The annual Australian Gold Conference event brings together investors, precious metals companies and industry experts to create meaningful connections, learning and networking opportunities."We are delighted to sponsor the Australian Gold Conference," said Reuben Joseph, President, APAC/Africa at Ausenco. "It reflects our ongoing commitment to the Australian gold industry and dedication to driving innovation and excellence in resource development."Returning to Crown Towers, Sydney from August 26 to 28, the 2024 Australian Gold Conference is the nation's premier gathering for investors, bullion dealers, refiners, suppliers, marketers, gold explorers and producers."Ausenco's support of day two helps us shift the agenda to reflect the rapidly changing gold market', said Kerry Stevenson, Founder and CEO of the Australian Gold Conference. "The fast changing industry, the digitisation of gold and the always changing financial instruments are all part of day two."The two-day conference is preceded by a free educational evening and party - Eureka 2024 - for first time gold investors and those looking to invest in gold beyond tradition.Ausenco joins Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) and Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN) as major sponsors of the conference.





Ausenco is a global company redefining what's possible. Their team is based across 26 offices in 15 countries, with projects in over 80 locations worldwide. Combining deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, they deliver innovative, value-add consulting studies, project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the mining & metals and industrial sectors.



The Australian Gold Conference is presented for the 14th time in 2024 by Kerry Stevenson's GOLD EVENTS. The conference mixes investors with bullion dealers, refiners, suppliers, marketers, gold mining explorers, developers and producers each year with powerful keynotes and vital panel discussions reflecting the diverse and everchanging developments of the world's most stable currency and powerful commodity. You can't print gold!





Ausenco The Australian Gold Conference





