Kingsmen C M T I Public : Resolutions of the BOD Meeting regarding no dividend payments, Adding of Directors, Amendment the Articles of Association, offering convertible debentures to PP, Increasing the registered capital and the schedule for the 2022 AGM of Shareholders
03/09/2022 | 09:42am EST
Date/Time
09 Mar 2022 21:24:33
Headline
Resolutions of the BOD Meeting regarding no dividend payments, Adding of Directors, Amendment the Articles of Association, offering convertible debentures to PP, Increasing the registered capital and the schedule for the 2022 AGM of Shareholders
Symbol
K
Source
K
Full Detailed News
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 09-Mar-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 18-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 16
Record date for the right to attend the : 24-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 23-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Omitted dividend payment
- Capital increase
- The issuance of convertible securities
- Adding of Directors and Appointing New Directors
-Amendment of the Articles of Association Issuance
Venue of the meeting : Broadcasted live from the Gallery
room at Kingsmen C.M.T.I. Public Company Limited at No. 9/19 Moo 7, Lam Luk Ka
Leab Khlong 6 Road, Bueng Kham Proi Sub-district, Lam Luk Ka District, Pathum
Thani 12150,
______________________________________________________________________
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 09-Mar-2022
Omitted dividend payment from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
______________________________________________________________________
Increasing Capital
Subject : Specifying the purpose of utilizing
proceeds
Date of Board resolution : 09-Mar-2022
Number of additional common shares : 66,666,545
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares) : 66,666,545
Par value (baht per share) : 0.50
Type of allocated securities : Common shares
Allocated to : Reserved shares for the exercise of
convertible securities
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 66,666,545
______________________________________________________________________
Issued Convertible Securities
Date of Board resolution : 09-Mar-2022
Type of allocated securities : Convertible debentures
Allocate to : Private placement (PP)
Person(s) receiving allotment(s) :
Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund
1")
Number of allotted convertible : 66,666,545
debentures (units)
Reserved shares for the exercise of : Common shares
convertible debentures
Description of convertible debentures
Term of convertible debentures :
3 years after the issuance of each Tranche
______________________________________________________________________
