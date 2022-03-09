Log in
    K   TH6934010005

KINGSMEN C.M.T.I. PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(K)
Kingsmen C M T I Public : Resolutions of the BOD Meeting regarding no dividend payments, Adding of Directors, Amendment the Articles of Association, offering convertible debentures to PP, Increasing the registered capital and the schedule for the 2022 AGM of Shareholders

03/09/2022 | 09:42am EST
Date/Time
09 Mar 2022 21:24:33
Headline
Resolutions of the BOD Meeting regarding no dividend payments, Adding of Directors, Amendment the Articles of Association, offering convertible debentures to PP, Increasing the registered capital and the schedule for the 2022 AGM of Shareholders
Symbol
K
Source
K
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 09-Mar-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 18-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 16
Record date for the right to attend the  : 24-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 23-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Omitted dividend payment
  - Capital increase
  - The issuance of convertible securities
  - Adding of Directors and Appointing New Directors
-Amendment of the Articles of Association Issuance
Venue of the meeting                     : Broadcasted live from the Gallery 
room at Kingsmen C.M.T.I. Public Company Limited at No. 9/19 Moo 7, Lam Luk Ka
Leab Khlong 6 Road, Bueng Kham Proi Sub-district, Lam Luk Ka District, Pathum
Thani 12150,
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 09-Mar-2022
Omitted dividend payment from            :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________

Increasing Capital

Subject                                  : Specifying  the purpose of utilizing 
proceeds
Date of Board resolution                 : 09-Mar-2022
Number of additional common shares       : 66,666,545
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares)      : 66,666,545
Par value (baht per share)               : 0.50
Type of allocated securities             : Common shares
  Allocated to                           : Reserved shares for the exercise of 
convertible securities
    Number of allotted shares (shares)   : 66,666,545
______________________________________________________________________

Issued Convertible Securities

Date of Board resolution                 : 09-Mar-2022
Type of allocated securities             : Convertible debentures
  Allocate to                            : Private placement (PP)
  Person(s) receiving allotment(s)       :
    Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 
1")
    Number of allotted convertible       : 66,666,545
debentures (units)
    Reserved shares for the exercise of  : Common shares
convertible debentures
    Description of convertible debentures
      Term of convertible debentures     :
        3 years after the issuance of each Tranche
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Kingsmen CMTI pcl published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
