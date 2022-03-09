Kingsmen C M T I Public : Resolutions of the BOD Meeting regarding no dividend payments, Adding of Directors, Amendment the Articles of Association, offering convertible debentures to PP, Increasing the registered capital and the schedule for the 2022 AGM of Shareholders

Schedule of Shareholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date of Board resolution : 09-Mar-2022 Shareholder's meeting date : 18-Apr-2022 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 16 Record date for the right to attend the : 24-Mar-2022 meeting Ex-meeting date : 23-Mar-2022 Significant agenda item : - Omitted dividend payment - Capital increase - The issuance of convertible securities - Adding of Directors and Appointing New Directors -Amendment of the Articles of Association Issuance Venue of the meeting : Broadcasted live from the Gallery room at Kingsmen C.M.T.I. Public Company Limited at No. 9/19 Moo 7, Lam Luk Ka Leab Khlong 6 Road, Bueng Kham Proi Sub-district, Lam Luk Ka District, Pathum Thani 12150, ______________________________________________________________________ Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment Subject : Omitted dividend payment Date of Board resolution : 09-Mar-2022 Omitted dividend payment from : Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021 ______________________________________________________________________ Increasing Capital Subject : Specifying the purpose of utilizing proceeds Date of Board resolution : 09-Mar-2022 Number of additional common shares : 66,666,545 (shares) Total of additional shares (shares) : 66,666,545 Par value (baht per share) : 0.50 Type of allocated securities : Common shares Allocated to : Reserved shares for the exercise of convertible securities Number of allotted shares (shares) : 66,666,545 ______________________________________________________________________ Issued Convertible Securities Date of Board resolution : 09-Mar-2022 Type of allocated securities : Convertible debentures Allocate to : Private placement (PP) Person(s) receiving allotment(s) : Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1") Number of allotted convertible : 66,666,545 debentures (units) Reserved shares for the exercise of : Common shares convertible debentures Description of convertible debentures Term of convertible debentures : 3 years after the issuance of each Tranche ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.