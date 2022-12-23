Kingsoft Cloud : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K

1. ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION (continued)

For the six months ended June 30 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB US$ (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues 3,767,516 2,630,443 392,715 Net loss (675,966) (1,309,784) (195,546) Net cash used in operating activities (937,775) (202,932) (30,297) Net cash used in investing activities (415,827) (968,429) (144,583) Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities 1,167,581 (212,577) (31,737)

The carrying amounts of the assets, liabilities, and the results of operations of the VIEs and their subsidiaries are presented in aggregate due to the similarity of the purpose and design of the VIEs and their subsidiaries, the nature of the assets in these VIEs and their subsidiaries and the type of the involvement of the Company in these VIEs and their subsidiaries.

The revenue-producing assets that are held by the VIEs and their subsidiaries comprise mainly electronic equipment, and data center machinery and equipment. The VIEs and their subsidiaries contributed an aggregate of 94.5% and 64.5% of the Group's consolidated revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively, after elimination of inter-entity transactions.

As of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, except for RMB702,424 and RMB514,963 (US$76,882) of VIEs' subsidiaries' electronic equipment that was secured for the loans borrowed from Xiaomi Group (Note 18), and RMB89,704 and RMB18,271 (US$2,728) of a VIE's subsidiary's restricted cash that was secured for certain payables to suppliers and to guarantee certain revenue contracts, respectively, there was no other pledge or collateralization of the VIEs and VIEs' subsidiaries' assets that can only be used to settle obligations of the VIEs and VIEs' subsidiaries. Other than the amounts due to subsidiaries of the Group (which are eliminated upon consolidation), all remaining liabilities of the VIEs and VIE's subsidiaries are without recourse to the Company.

2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Use of estimates

The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities at the balance sheet dates and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the reporting periods. Significant estimates and assumptions reflected in the Group's interim consolidated financial statements include, but are not limited to, allowance for credit losses for accounts receivable, contract assets and amounts due from related parties, measurement of operating and finance lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, impairment of long-lived assets, impairment of goodwill, useful lives of long-lived assets, realization of deferred tax assets, uncertain tax positions, share-based compensation expense, the purchase price allocation and fair value of non-controlling interests and contingent consideration with respect to business combinations, the fair value of equity investments and standalone selling prices of performance obligation of revenue contracts. Management bases the estimates on historical experience and various other assumptions that are believed to be reasonable, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates.