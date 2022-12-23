Kingsoft Cloud : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND UNAUDITED INTERIM
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF JUNE 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$"),
except for number of shares and per share data)
As at
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
Notes
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
4,217,528
2,732,331
407,926
Restricted cash
239,093
44,439
6,635
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB32,265 and RMB42,056 (US$6,279) as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively
5
3,570,975
2,872,904
428,913
Short-term investments
2,491,056
2,619,701
391,111
Prepayments and other assets
6
1,687,021
1,694,048
252,914
Amounts due from related parties
18
207,143
357,853
53,426
Total current assets
12,412,816
10,321,276
1,540,925
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
7
2,364,103
2,449,659
365,724
Intangible assets, net
8
1,169,767
1,086,514
162,212
Goodwill
9
4,625,115
4,605,724
687,616
Prepayments and other assets
6
29,066
22,437
3,350
Equity investments
2
207,166
271,146
40,481
Amounts due from related parties
18
5,758
4,889
730
Deferred tax assets, net
13
7,798
13,464
2,010
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,10
256,451
225,225
33,625
Total non-current assets
8,665,224
8,679,058
1,295,748
Total assets
21,078,040
19,000,334
2,836,673
LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTETERSTS AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable (including accounts payable of the consolidated VIEs and their subsidiaries without recourse to the primary beneficiary of RMB2,733,487 and RMB2,223,417 (US$331,947) as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)
2,938,632
2,409,134
359,674
Accrued expenses and other liabilities (including accrued expenses and other liabilities of the consolidated VIEs and their subsidiaries without recourse to the primary beneficiary of RMB1,208,868 and RMB703,730 (US$105,064) as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)
11
2,223,840
2,748,407
410,326
Short-term bank loans (including short-term bank loans of the consolidated VIEs and their subsidiaries without recourse to the primary beneficiary of RMB1,348,166 and RMB1,246,126 (US$186,042) as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 (continued)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$"),
except for number of shares and per share data)
As at
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
Notes
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Income tax payable (including income tax payable of the consolidated VIEs and their subsidiaries without recourse to the primary beneficiary of RMB1,026 and RMB2,217 (US$331) as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)
13
60,217
43,163
6,444
Amounts due to related parties (including amounts due to related parties of the consolidated VIEs and their subsidiaries without recourse to the primary beneficiary of RMB797,731 and RMB791,908 (US$118,229) as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)
18
836,435
826,042
123,325
Current operating lease liabilities (including current operating lease liabilities of the consolidated VIEs and their subsidiaries without recourse to the primary beneficiary of RMB70,672 and RMB59,432 (US$8,873) as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)
2,10
108,590
100,620
15,022
Total current liabilities
7,515,880
7,393,636
1,103,840
Non-current liabilities:
Amounts due to related parties (including amounts due to related parties of the consolidated VIEs and their subsidiaries without recourse to the primary beneficiary of RMB472,882 and RMB354,392 (US$52,909) as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)
18
472,882
354,392
52,909
Deferred tax liabilities (including deferred tax liabilities of the consolidated VIEs and their subsidiaries without recourse to the primary beneficiary of RMB nil and RMB nil (US$ nil) as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)
13
205,889
192,004
28,665
Other liabilities (including other liabilities of the consolidated VIEs and their subsidiaries without recourse to the primary beneficiary of RMB6,975 and RMB141,819 (US$21,173) as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)
11
1,232,677
206,611
30,846
Non-current operating lease liabilities (including non-current operating lease liabilities of the consolidated VIEs and their subsidiaries without recourse to the primary beneficiary of RMB121,057 and RMB97,927 (US$14,620) as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 (continued)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$"),
except for number of shares and per share data)
As at
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
Notes
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares (par value of US$0.001 per share; 40,000,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022; 3,805,284,810 and 3,805,284,801 shares issued, 3,646,381,840 and 3,663,417,840 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)
24,782
24,892
3,716
Additional paid-in capital
18,245,801
18,458,178
2,755,733
Accumulated deficit
(7,458,752)
(8,814,998)
(1,316,045)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
20
(207,882)
175,099
26,142
Total Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shareholders' equity
10,603,949
9,843,171
1,469,546
Non-controlling interests
888,474
872,087
130,199
Total equity
11,492,423
10,715,258
1,599,745
Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity
21,078,040
19,000,334
2,836,673
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
1.
ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (the "Company") is a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on January 3, 2012. The Company, its subsidiaries, the variable interest entities and subsidiaries of the variable interest entities are hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Group". The Group is principally engaged in the provision of cloud services. The Company does not conduct any substantive operations on its own but instead conducts its primary business operations through its subsidiaries, variable interest entities, and subsidiaries of the variable interest entities, which are located in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), Hong Kong ("HK"), Japan and the United States (the "U.S.").
The Company's principal subsidiaries, variable interest entities, and subsidiaries of its variable interest entities, are as follows:
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
1.
ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION (continued)
These unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") for interim financial information using accounting policies that are consistent with those used in the preparation of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.
In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements contain all normal recurring adjustments necessary to present fairly the financial position, operating results and cash flows of the Company for each of the periods presented. The results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for any other interim period or for the full year of 2022. The consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2021 was derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the disclosures required by U.S. GAAP for annual financial statements. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.
To comply with PRC laws and regulations which prohibit foreign control of companies that engage in value-added telecommunication services, the Group primarily conducts its business in the PRC through its variable interest entities, Zhuhai Kingsoft Cloud and Kingsoft Cloud Information and subsidiaries of its variable interest entities (collectively, the "VIEs"). The equity interests of the VIEs are legally held by PRC shareholders (the "Nominee Shareholders"). Despite the lack of technical majority ownership, the Company through the WFOE has effective control of the VIEs through a series of contractual arrangements (the "Contractual Agreements"). Through the Contractual Agreements, the Nominee Shareholders effectively assigned all of their voting rights underlying their equity interests in the VIEs to the Company and therefore, the Company has the power to direct the activities of the VIEs that most significantly impact its economic performance. The Company also has the ability and obligation to absorb substantially all of the profits and all the expected losses of the VIEs that potentially could be significant to the VIEs. Therefore, the Company is the primary beneficiary of the VIEs. Based on the above, the Company consolidates the VIEs in accordance with SEC Regulation SX-3A-02 and Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 810, Consolidation ("ASC 810").
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
1.
ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION (continued)
The following table sets forth the assets, liabilities, results of operations and cash flows of the VIEs and VIEs' subsidiaries included in the Company's consolidated balance sheets, interim consolidated statements of comprehensive loss and interim consolidated statements of cash flows:
As at
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,209,647
783,302
116,944
Restricted cash
89,704
18,271
2,729
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB30,082 and RMB39,635 (US$5,917) as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
1.
ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION (continued)
For the six months ended June 30
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
3,767,516
2,630,443
392,715
Net loss
(675,966)
(1,309,784)
(195,546)
Net cash used in operating activities
(937,775)
(202,932)
(30,297)
Net cash used in investing activities
(415,827)
(968,429)
(144,583)
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
1,167,581
(212,577)
(31,737)
The carrying amounts of the assets, liabilities, and the results of operations of the VIEs and their subsidiaries are presented in aggregate due to the similarity of the purpose and design of the VIEs and their subsidiaries, the nature of the assets in these VIEs and their subsidiaries and the type of the involvement of the Company in these VIEs and their subsidiaries.
The revenue-producing assets that are held by the VIEs and their subsidiaries comprise mainly electronic equipment, and data center machinery and equipment. The VIEs and their subsidiaries contributed an aggregate of 94.5% and 64.5% of the Group's consolidated revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively, after elimination of inter-entity transactions.
As of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, except for RMB702,424 and RMB514,963 (US$76,882) of VIEs' subsidiaries' electronic equipment that was secured for the loans borrowed from Xiaomi Group (Note 18), and RMB89,704 and RMB18,271 (US$2,728) of a VIE's subsidiary's restricted cash that was secured for certain payables to suppliers and to guarantee certain revenue contracts, respectively, there was no other pledge or collateralization of the VIEs and VIEs' subsidiaries' assets that can only be used to settle obligations of the VIEs and VIEs' subsidiaries. Other than the amounts due to subsidiaries of the Group (which are eliminated upon consolidation), all remaining liabilities of the VIEs and VIE's subsidiaries are without recourse to the Company.
2.
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Use of estimates
The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities at the balance sheet dates and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the reporting periods. Significant estimates and assumptions reflected in the Group's interim consolidated financial statements include, but are not limited to, allowance for credit losses for accounts receivable, contract assets and amounts due from related parties, measurement of operating and finance lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, impairment of long-lived assets, impairment of goodwill, useful lives of long-lived assets, realization of deferred tax assets, uncertain tax positions, share-based compensation expense, the purchase price allocation and fair value of non-controlling interests and contingent consideration with respect to business combinations, the fair value of equity investments and standalone selling prices of performance obligation of revenue contracts. Management bases the estimates on historical experience and various other assumptions that are believed to be reasonable, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
2.
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)
Convenience translation
Amounts in U.S. dollars are presented for the convenience of the reader and are translated at the noon buying rate of RMB6.6981 per US$1.00 on June 30, 2022 in the City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate.
Equity investments
Equity investments with readily determinable fair value
Equity investments with readily determinable fair value, except for those accounted for under the equity method and those that result in consolidation of the investee, are measured at fair value, and any changes in fair value are recognized in the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss.
In 2022, the Group purchased equity interest of a company listed on the HK Stock Exchange for a cash consideration of RMB63,356 (US$9,459). RMB8,825(US$1,318) of unrealized losses resulting from the change in fair value of the equity investments were recorded in "Other gain (loss), net" on the interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Equity investments without readily determinable fair value
The Group's equity investments without readily determinable fair value are long-term investments in unlisted companies based in the PRC over which the Group neither has significant influence nor control through investment in common stock or in-substance common stock. For equity securities without readily determinable fair value and do not qualify for the existing practical expedient in ASC 820, Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures ("ASC 820") to estimate fair value using the net asset value per share (or its equivalent) of the investment, the Group elected to use the measurement alternative to measure all its investments at cost, less any impairment, plus or minus changes resulting from observable price changes in orderly transactions for identical or similar investments of the same issuer, if any.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
2.
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)
Equity investments (continued)
Equity investments without readily determinable fair value (continued)
The Group makes a qualitative assessment of whether the equity investments are impaired at each reporting date. If a qualitative assessment indicates that the investment is impaired, the entity has to estimate the investment's fair value in accordance with the principles of ASC 820. If the fair value is less than the investment's carrying value, the entity has to recognize an impairment loss in the statements of comprehensive loss equal to the difference between the carrying value and fair value.
In February 2022, the Group disposed certain equity interests in Beijing Yunshu Xunlian Technology Co., Ltd. ("Beijing Yunshu"), and deconsolidated Beijing Yunshu's financial results from the Group's consolidated financial statements from the date of disposal. The Group measured its remaining interests in Beijing Yunshu at fair value upon deconsolidation, and the loss recognized from the disposal of Beijing Yunshu was immaterial. Subsequent to the deconsolidation, the Group owns 15.63% equity interests in Beijing Yunshu and the remaining equity interests are accounted for using the measurement alternative.
The total carrying value of equity investments held as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022 were as follows:
As at
As at
December 31,
June 30,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US($)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Equity investments without readily determinable fair value:
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
2.
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)
Fair value measurements
Financial instruments of the Group primarily include cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, accounts receivable, contract assets, equity investments, accounts payable, purchase consideration payable, certain other liabilities, amounts due from and due to related parties and bank loans. For equity investments without readily determinable fair value, the Group elected to use the measurement alternative to measure those investments at cost, less any impairment, plus or minus changes resulting from observable price changes in orderly transactions for identical or similar investments of the same issuer, if any. The Group, with the assistance of an independent third-party valuation firm, determined the estimated fair value of its equity investments using the alternative measurement. The Group measures equity investments with readily determinable fair value using the market approach based on the quoted prices in an active market. The carrying amounts of the bank loans approximate to their fair values due to the fact that the related interest rates approximate the interest rates currently offered by financial institutions for similar debt instruments of comparable maturities. The Group measures its purchase consideration payable at fair value on a recurring basis. The fair value of purchase consideration payable is estimated by discounting cash flows using interest rates currently available for similar debts instruments of comparable maturities. The Group applies ASC 820 in measuring fair value. ASC 820 defines fair value, establishes a framework for measuring fair value and requires disclosures to be provided on fair value measurement. The carrying amounts of the remaining financial instruments approximate to their fair values because of their short-term maturities.
ASC 820 establishes a three-tier fair value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring fair value as follows:
Level 1-Observable inputs that reflect quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical assets or liabilities in active markets.
Level 2-Include other inputs that are directly or indirectly observable in the marketplace.
Level 3-Unobservable inputs which are supported by little or no market activity.
ASC 820 describes three main approaches to measuring the fair value of assets and liabilities: (1) market approach; (2) income approach and (3) cost approach. The market approach uses prices and other relevant information generated from market transactions involving identical or comparable assets or liabilities. The income approach uses valuation techniques to convert future amounts to a single present value amount. The measurement is based on the value indicated by current market expectations about those future amounts. The cost approach is based on the amount that would currently be required to replace an asset.
Assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis
Quoted prices
Significant
in active
other
Significant
markets for
observable
unobservable
Total Fair
identical
inputs
inputs
Total
Value
assets (Level 1)
(Level 2)
(Level 3)
losses
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
As of December 31, 2021
Purchase consideration payable
(1,328,508)
-
(1,328,508)
-
(9,249)
As of June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
Purchase consideration payable
(1,219,591)
-
(1,219,591)
-
(14,018)
Equity investments with readily determinable fair value
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
2.
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)
Assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a non-recurring basis
Quoted prices
Significant
in active
other
Significant
markets for
observable
unobservable
Total
Total Fair
identical
inputs
inputs
gains
Value
assets (Level 1)
(Level 2)
(Level 3)
(losses)
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
As of December 31, 2021
Equity investments accounted for using measurement alternative
207,166
-
-
207,166
82,492
As of June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
Equity investments accounted for using measurement alternative
214,169
-
-
214,169
(5,000)
The non-recurring fair value measurements to the carrying amount of equity investments accounted for using measurement alternative usually requires management to estimate a price adjustment for the different rights and obligations between a similar instrument of the same issuer with an observable price change in an orderly transaction and the investment held by the Group. These non-recurring fair value measurements were measured by using the observable transaction price and other unobservable inputs (level 3) as of the observable transaction dates, which were expected not significantly differ from the ones measured as of the end of respective year/period.
Adoption of ASC 326
On January 1, 2021, the Group adopted ASC 326, Credit Losses ("ASC 326"), which replaced previously issued guidance regarding the impairment of financial instruments with an expected loss methodology that will result in more timely recognition of credit losses. The Group used a modified retrospective approach and did not restate the comparable prior periods, which resulted in a cumulative effect to increase the opening balance of accumulated deficit on January 1, 2021 by RMB5,684.
Accounts receivable and contract assets, net
The Group maintains an allowance for credit losses in accordance with ASC 326 and records the allowance for credit losses as an offset to accounts receivable and contract assets, and the estimated credit losses charged to the allowance is classified as "General and administrative expenses" in the interim consolidated statements of comprehensive loss. The Group assesses collectability by reviewing accounts receivable and contract assets on a collective basis where similar characteristics exist and on an individual basis when the Group identifies specific customers with known disputes or collectability issues. In determining the amount of the allowance for credit losses, the Group considers historical collectability based on past due status, the age of the accounts receivable and contract assets balances, credit quality of the Group's customers based on ongoing credit evaluations, current economic conditions, reasonable and supportable forecasts of future economic conditions, and other factors that may affect the Group's ability to collect from customers.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
2.
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)
Leases
The Group determines if an arrangement is a lease or contains a lease at lease inception. For leases with lease and non-lease components, the Group has elected to apply the practical expedient to not separate the lease component and its associated non-lease component. The Group recognizes a right-of-use asset and a lease liability on the consolidated balance sheets based on the present value of the lease payments over the lease term at commencement date. Variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are not included in the lease payments and are recognized in earnings in the period in which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs. The Group has also elected the practical expedient the short-term lease exemption for contracts with lease terms of 12 months or less.
Operating lease expense is recorded on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Finance lease right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the lesser of the useful life of the leased assets or the lease term. Interests on finance lease liabilities are determined as the amount that results in a constant periodic discount rate on the remaining balance of the liability. Finance lease assets are included in "Property and equipment, net" in the consolidated balance sheets. Current and non-current portions of finance lease liabilities are included in "Accrued expenses and other liabilities" and "Other liabilities", respectively, in the consolidated balance sheets.
As most of the Company's leases do not provide an implicit rate, the Group estimates its incremental borrowing rate based on the information available at the commencement date in determining the present value of lease payments. The incremental borrowing rate is estimated to approximate the interest rate on a collateralized basis with similar terms and payments, and in economic environments where the leased asset is located.
Share-based compensation
The Group applies ASC 718, Compensation-Stock Compensation ("ASC 718"), to account for its employee share-based payments. In accordance with ASC 718, the Group determines whether an award should be classified and accounted for as a liability award or equity award. All the Group's share-based awards to employees only and are classified as equity awards and are recognized in the consolidated financial statements based on their grant date fair values.
The Group uses the accelerated method for all awards granted with graded vesting based on service conditions, and elected to account for forfeitures as they occur. The Group, with the assistance of an independent third party valuation firm, determined the fair value of the share-based awards granted to employees. The binomial option pricing model was applied in determining the estimated fair value of the options granted to employees.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
2.
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)
Share-based compensation (continued)
A change in the terms or conditions of share options is accounted for as a modification of share-based awards. The Group calculates the incremental compensation cost of a modification as the excess of the fair value of the modified option over the fair value of the original option immediately before its terms are modified, measured based on the share price and other pertinent factors at the modification date. For vested share-based awards, the Group recognizes incremental compensation cost in the period the modification occurred. For unvested share-based award, the Group recognizes, over the remaining requisite service period, the sum of the incremental compensation cost and the remaining unrecognized compensation cost for the original award on the modification date.
Employee benefit expenses
All eligible employees of the Group are entitled to staff welfare benefits including medical care, welfare grants, unemployment insurance and pension benefits through a PRC government-mandated multi-employer defined contribution plan. The Group is required to accrue for these benefits based on certain percentages of the qualified employees' salaries. The Group is required to make contributions to the plans out of the amounts accrued. The PRC government is responsible for the medical benefits and the pension liability to be paid to these employees and the Group's obligations are limited to the amounts contributed. The Group has no further payment obligations once the contributions have been paid.
The Group recorded employee benefit expenses of RMB113,658 and RMB213,183 (US$31,827) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Concentration of credit risk
Assets that potentially subject the Group to significant concentration of credit risk primarily consist of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, accounts receivable and contract assets. The Group expects that there is no significant credit risk associated with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, which were held by reputable financial institutions in the jurisdictions where the Company, its subsidiaries, the VIEs and the subsidiaries of VIEs are located. The Group believes that it is not exposed to unusual risks as these financial institutions have high credit quality.
Accounts receivable and contract assets are typically unsecured and are derived from revenues earned from reputable customers. As of December 31, 2021, the Group had two customers, with accounts receivable balances exceeding 10% of the total accounts receivable balances. As of June 30, 2022, the Group had one customer accounted for more than 10% of the total accounts receivable balance. As of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, the Group had one customer, with contract asset balance exceeding 10% of the total contract assets balance. The risks with respect to accounts receivable and contract assets are mitigated by credit evaluations the Group performs on its customers and its ongoing monitoring process of outstanding balances.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
2.
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)
Impact of COVID-19
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, COVID-19 has had immaterial impact on the Group's operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Group's operations were negatively impacted by the resurgence of COVID-19. There are still uncertainties of COVID-19's future impact, and the extent of the impact will depend on a number of factors, including the duration and severity of the pandemic; the uneven impact to certain industries; and the macroeconomic impact of government measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and related government stimulus measures. As a result, certain of the Group's estimates and assumptions, including allowance for credit losses, equity investments, long-lived assets and goodwill subject to impairment assessments, require increased judgment and carry a higher degree of variability and volatility that could result in material changes to the Group's estimates in future periods.
Recent accounting pronouncements
In November 2021, the FASB issued ASU No. 2021-10, Government Assistance (Topic 832): Disclosures by Business Entities about Government Assistance. This update requires certain annual disclosures about transactions with a government that are accounted for by applying a grant or contribution accounting model by analogy. This update is effective for annual periods beginning after December 15, 2021, and early application is permitted. This guidance should be applied either prospectively to all transactions that are reflected in financial statements at the date of initial application and new transactions that are entered into after the date of initial application or retrospectively to those transactions. The Group adopted this guidance on January 1, 2022 and does not expect any material impact on the Group's consolidated financial statements as a result of adopting the new standard.
3.
BUSINESS COMBINATION
Acquisition of Shenzhen Yunfan
In March 2021, the Group completed the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Shenzhen Yunfan Acceleration Technology Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary (collectively, "Shenzhen Yunfan"). Shenzhen Yunfan is mainly engaged in providing content distribution, acceleration and other cloud-related IaaS and PaaS edge computing solutions, and the acquisition is expected to enhance the Group's expertise in public cloud services. The results of Shenzhen Yunfan have been included in the Group's consolidated financial statements since April 2021.
The total cash purchase price consideration was RMB126,400 (US$18,871). The Group recognized RMB586 (US$87) of net assets acquired excluding intangible assets, RMB77,000 (US$11,496) of intangible assets which comprised of technology, trademark and domain name, and RMB48,814 (US$7,288) of goodwill resulted from the acquisition. Goodwill recognized represents the expected synergies from integrating Shenzhen Yunfan with the Group's existing cloud business and is not deductible for tax purposes.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
3.
BUSINESS COMBINATION (continued)
Acquisition of Camelot
In September 2021, the Group completed the acquisition of 100% equity interests in Camelot Employee Scheme INC. ("CES"), which legally held 79.53% equity interests in Beijing Camelot and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Camelot"). Camelot is mainly engaged in enterprise digital solutions and enterprise digital services, and the acquisition is expected to further develop the Group's enterprise cloud business. The results of Camelot have been included in the consolidated financial statements of the Group since September 2021.
The total purchase consideration was RMB5,290,553 (US$789,859), which consisted of cash consideration of RMB751,974 (US$112,267) and equity consideration of RMB4,538,579 (US$677,592). Goodwill recognized represents the expected synergies from integrating Camelot with the Group's existing enterprise cloud business and is not tax deductible.
During the second quarter of 2022, the Group completed the allocation of the purchase price to the individual assets acquired and liabilities assumed. The table below summarizes the final determination of the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed from Camelot as of the acquisition date:
Camelot
RMB
US$
Total fair value of purchase consideration
5,290,553
789,859
Less:
Cash and cash equivalents
618,439
92,331
Restricted cash
1,126
168
Accounts receivable and other assets
940,511
140,415
Property and equipment, net
13,792
2,059
Intangible assets:
Customer relationship
620,100
92,578
Trademarks
474,000
70,766
Copyrights
34,100
5,091
Deferred tax assets
54,419
8,125
Deferred tax liabilities
(268,490)
(40,085)
Accounts payable and other liabilities
(871,903)
(130,172)
Non-controlling interests
(882,451)
(131,746)
Goodwill
4,556,910
680,329
The valuations used in the purchase price allocation for the acquisitions were determined by the Group with the assistance of independent third-party valuation firms using the income approach (a Level 3 measurement). Significant assumptions used in the valuation of intangible assets included projected revenue growth rates, operating margin, customer attrition rates, royalty rates and discount rate. Non-controlling interests at the acquisition date was measured by applying the equity percentage held by non-controlling shareholders and a discount for lack of control premium to the fair value of the acquired business of Camelot.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
4.
REVENUES, OTHER GAIN (LOSS), NET AND OTHER INCOME, NET
The following table presents the Group's revenues from contracts with customers disaggregated by material revenue category:
For the six months ended June 30
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Public cloud services recognized over time
2,942,610
2,669,951
398,613
Enterprise cloud services:
Recognized at a point in time
1,037,555
351,374
52,459
Recognized over time
4,622
1,057,709
157,912
1,042,177
1,409,083
210,371
Others:
Recognized at a point in time
1,171
-
-
Recognized over time
1,261
1,273
190
2,432
1,273
190
3,987,219
4,080,307
609,174
The transaction prices allocated to the remaining performance obligations (unsatisfied or partially unsatisfied) as at June 30, 2022 are primarily related to enterprise cloud services, which are as follows:
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
4.
REVENUES, OTHER GAIN (LOSS), NET AND OTHER INCOME, NET (continued)
Contract Balances
Contract liabilities relate to contracts where the Group received payments but has not yet satisfied the related performance obligations. The advance consideration received from customers for the services is a contract liability until services are provided to the customer.
For the six months ended June 30
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue recognized from amounts included in contract liabilities at the beginning of the period
46,123
139,661
20,851
The following table presents the Group's other gain (loss), net:
For the six months ended June 30
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Gross unrealized gain on equity investments held
15,488
-
-
Gross unrealized loss (including impairment) on equity investments held
-
(13,825)
(2,064)
Net realized gain (loss) on equity investments sold
5,651
(123)
(18)
Changes in fair value of purchase consideration in a business acquisition
-
(14,018)
(2,093)
21,139
(27,966)
(4,175)
The following table presents the Group's other income (expense), net:
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
5.
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
As at
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Accounts receivable
3,603,240
2,914,960
435,192
Allowance for credit losses
(32,265)
(42,056)
(6,279)
Accounts receivable, net
3,570,975
2,872,904
428,913
The movements of the allowance for credit losses were as follows:
For the six months ended June 30
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Balance at beginning of the period
15,770
32,265
4,817
Adoption of ASC 326*
5,684
-
-
Provision for expected credit losses
23,060
140,926
21,040
Write-offs charged against the allowance
(26,757)
(117,645)
(17,564)
Recoveries during the period
(5,383)
(13,490)
(2,014)
Balance at end of the period
12,374
42,056
6,279
*
Starting from January 1, 2021, the Group adopted ASC 326, which amends previously issued guidance regarding the impairment of financial instruments by creating an impairment model that is based on expected losses rather than incurred losses. The Group used a modified retrospective approach with a cumulative effect of increasing the opening balance of accumulated deficit of RMB5,684.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
6.
PREPAYMENTS AND OTHER ASSETS
As at
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Current portion:
Prepayments to suppliers
162,528
162,998
24,335
Contract costs*
145,628
202,629
30,252
Contract assets, net**
550,068
542,967
81,063
VAT prepayments
619,391
582,751
87,002
Interest receivable
21,463
14,931
2,229
Deferred offering costs
-
24,815
3,705
Individual income tax receivable*** (Note 11)
48,949
7,051
1,053
Others
138,994
155,906
23,275
1,687,021
1,694,048
252,914
Non-current portion:
Prepayments for electronic equipment
25,388
20,372
3,042
Others
3,678
2,065
308
29,066
22,437
3,350
*
Represents costs incurred in advance of revenue recognition arising from direct and incremental costs related to enterprise cloud services provided. Such contract costs are recognized as cost of revenue upon the recognition of the related revenues.
**
Represents the Group's rights to consideration for work completed in relation to its services performed but not billed at the end of respective periods. The allowance for credit losses on contract assets were RMB1,591 and RMB11,100 (US$1,657) as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The amounts charged to expenses for credit losses on contract assets were RMB nil and RMB9,509 (US$1,420), and write-offs charged against the allowance were RMB nil and RMB nil(US$ nil), respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022.
***
Represents amounts due from certain employees related to their individual income taxes ("IIT") arising from exercise and vesting of share-based awards.
Except disclosed separately, the expected credit loss rate and the loss allowance for the remaining financial assets included in prepayments and other assets were immaterial as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
8.
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET (continued)
Amortization expense of intangible assets for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 were RMB7,688 and RMB85,658 (US$12,788), respectively. As of June 30, 2022, estimated amortization expense of the existing intangible assets for each of the next five years is as follows:
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Remaining six months of 2022
86,328
12,888
2023
171,535
25,610
2024
170,012
25,382
2025
166,302
24,828
2026 and thereafter
492,337
73,504
Total
1,086,514
162,212
9.
GOODWILL
The changes in the carrying amount of goodwill were as follows:
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
10.
LEASES
The Group's operating leases are mainly related to office space and buildings and its finance lease is related to data center machinery and equipment. The finance lease includes a bargain purchase option, contains variable lease payments based on the actual usage of the machinery and equipment, and has no fixed or in-substance fixed lease payments for the first two years of the lease term. For leases with terms greater than 12 months, the Group records the related assets and lease liabilities at the present value of lease payments over the lease term. Certain operating leases include rental-free periods and rental escalation clause, which are factored into the Group's determination of lease payments when appropriate. As of December 31, 2021, the Group had no finance leases.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
10.
LEASES (continued)
Other information related to leases where the Group is the lessee is as follows:
As at
As at
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2022
Weighted-average remaining lease term:
Operating leases
8.3
years
8.5
years
Finance leases
-
9.8
years
Weighted-average discount rate:
Operating leases
6.18
%
5.93
%
Finance leases
-
5.90
%
Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Operating cash payments for operating leases
3,204
34,691
5,179
Operating cash payments for finance leases
-
-
-
Financing cash payments for finance leases
-
-
-
Lease assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations:
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Operating leases
-
24,918
3,720
Finance leases
-
124,754
18,625
The undiscounted future minimum payments under the Group's operating and finance lease liabilities and reconciliation to the operating and finance lease liabilities recognized on the consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2022 were as below:
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
11.
ACCRUED EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES
As at
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Current portion:
Customer advances*
378,957
376,016
56,138
Salary and welfare payable
600,775
573,403
85,607
Purchase of property and equipment
759,391
264,385
39,472
Accrued expenses
116,021
119,826
17,890
Other tax and surcharges payable
91,287
100,617
15,022
Deferred government grants
8,488
12,257
1,830
Purchase consideration payable**
148,038
1,219,591
182,080
Individual income tax payable*** (Note 6)
48,949
3,801
567
Others
71,934
78,511
11,720
2,223,840
2,748,407
410,326
Non-current portion:
Deferred government grants
6,975
15,835
2,364
Purchase consideration payable**
1,180,470
-
-
Finance lease liability (Note 10)
-
125,984
18,809
Others****
45,232
64,792
9,673
1,232,677
206,611
30,846
*
The amount represents contract liabilities for the rendering of services. The decrease in customer advances as of June 30, 2022 is a result of less customer advances received in 2022.
**
The amount represents the remaining purchase consideration to acquire Camelot. As of June 30, 2022, RMB279,790 (US$41,772) and RMB939,801 (US$140,308) will be settled by cash and ordinary shares of the Company by June 30, 2023, respectively.
***
Represents IIT payable to the tax bureau on behalf of certain employees related to their exercise and vesting of share-based awards.
****
In July 2020, the Company received a reimbursement of US$7,469 (equivalent to RMB50,028) from the depository for the establishment and maintenance of the ADS program ("ADS Reimbursement"). As of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, RMB9,836 and RMB10,314 (US$1,540) were included in the current portion, and RMB22,989 and RMB19,013 (US$2,839) were included in the non-current portion of accrued expenses and other liabilities, respectively. The ADS Reimbursement will be released to the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss in equal amounts over the ADS program term.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
12.
BANK LOANS
As at
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Short-term bank loans
1,348,166
1,266,270
189,049
The weighted average interest rate for the outstanding short-term bank loans as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022 were 4.59% and 4.44%, respectively.
There are no commitment fees and conditions under which lines may be withdrawn associated with the Group's unused facilities.
13.
TAXATION
Enterprise income tax
Cayman Islands
Under the current laws of the Cayman Islands, the Company is not subject to tax on income or capital gains.
Hong Kong
The subsidiaries incorporated in Hong Kong are subject to income tax at the rate of 16.5% on the estimated assessable profits arising in Hong Kong. For the periods presented, the Group did not make any provisions for Hong Kong profit tax as the Group did not generate any assessable profits arising in Hong Kong at the end of each reporting period. Under the Hong Kong tax law, the subsidiaries in Hong Kong are exempted from income tax on its foreign-derived income and there are no withholding taxes in Hong Kong on remittance of dividends.
China
The Group's PRC entities are subject to the statutory income tax rate of 25%, in accordance with the Enterprise Income Tax law (the "EIT Law"), which was effective since January 1, 2008. Certain subsidiaries of the Group being qualified as a High New Technology Enterprise (''HNTE'') are entitled to the preferential income tax rate of 15%. Dividends, interests, rent or royalties payable by the Group's PRC entities to non-PRC resident enterprises, and proceeds from any such non-resident enterprise investor's disposition of assets (after deducting the net value of such assets) shall be subject to 10% EIT, namely withholding tax, unless the respective non-PRC resident enterprise's jurisdiction of incorporation has a tax treaty or arrangements with China that provides for a reduced withholding tax rate or an exemption from withholding tax.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
13.
TAXATION (continued)
The Group operates through several subsidiaries, VIEs and subsidiaries of VIEs and the valuation allowance is considered for each subsidiary, VIE and subsidiary of VIE on an individual basis. As of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, the Group's total deferred tax assets before valuation allowances were RMB2,378,568 and RMB2,714,121 (US$405,208), respectively. As of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, the Group recorded valuation allowances of RMB1,881,873 and RMB2,186,332 (US$326,411), respectively, on its deferred tax assets that are sufficient to reduce the deferred tax assets to the amounts that are more-likely-than-not to be realized.
As of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, the Group had net losses of RMB7,485,149 and RMB9,231,385 (US$1,378,209), respectively, mainly deriving from entities in the PRC and Hong Kong. The tax losses in the PRC can be carried forward for five years to offset future taxable profit and the period was extended to ten years for entities that qualify as HNTE. The tax losses of entities in the PRC will expire between 2023 and 2027 and the tax losses of entities in the PRC that qualify as HNTE will expire between 2023 and 2032, if not utilized. The tax losses in Hong Kong can be carried forward without an expiration date.
Unrecognized tax benefits
As of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, the Group had unrecognized tax benefits of RMB59,049 and RMB43,867 (US$6,549), of which RMB43,095 and RMB22,759 (US$3,398), respectively, were deducted against the deferred tax assets on tax losses carried forward, and the remaining amounts of RMB15,954 and RMB21,108 (US$3,151), respectively, were presented in other liabilities in the consolidated balance sheets. The Group's unrecognized tax benefits for the periods presented were primarily related to the tax-deduction of accrued interest expenses and profit before tax differences. It is possible that the amount of unrecognized benefits will change in the next 12 months; however, an estimate of the range of the possible change cannot be made at this moment. As of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, there are RMB15,954 and RMB21,108 (US$3,151) of unrecognized tax benefits that if recognized would impact the annual effective tax rate, respectively. A reconciliation of the beginning and ending balances of unrecognized tax benefit is as follows:
As at
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Balance at beginning of the period
59,049
8,816
Additions based on tax position related to current year
25,854
3,860
Reductions for tax positions related to prior years
(41,036)
(6,127)
Balance at end of the period
43,867
6,549
For the periods presented, the Group did not record any penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits.
In general, the tax authorities have three to five years to conduct examinations of the tax filings of the Group's subsidiaries. Accordingly, the subsidiaries' tax years of 2018 through 2021 remain open to examination by the respective tax authorities.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
14.
SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS
The Company has three share-based compensation plans under which awards may be granted to employees, namely, the Share Option Scheme, the 2013 Share Award Scheme and the 2021 Share Award Scheme. The maximum aggregate numbers of ordinary shares that are authorized to be issued under the Share Option Scheme, 2013 Share Award Scheme and 2021 Share Award Scheme are 209,750,000, 215,376,304 and 209,216,310, respectively. These plans have a contractual term of ten years. The share-based awards are accounted for as equity awards and generally vest over a period from twoto five years.
Share Option Scheme
A summary of the activity under the Share Option Scheme is stated below:
Weighted-
Weighted-
Weighted-
average
average
Aggregate
Number of
average exercise
grant-date
remaining
intrinsic
options
price
fair value
contractual term
value
US$
US$
Years
US$
Outstanding, December 31, 2021
61,760,202
0.07
0.87
6.61
0.98
Granted
8,417,040
0.07
0.18
Forfeited
(8,985,112)
0.07
0.99
Exercised
(11,643,164)
0.07
0.54
Outstanding, June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
49,548,966
0.07
0.84
6.37
0.22
Vested and expected to vest at June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
49,548,966
0.07
0.84
6.37
0.22
Exercisable at June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
29,571,662
0.07
0.50
5.60
0.22
The aggregate intrinsic value in the table above represents the difference between the fair value of the Company's ordinary share at the end of periods presented and the option's respective exercise price. Total intrinsic values of options exercised for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 were RMB179,681 and RMB17,348 (US$2,590), respectively.
The total weighted average grant-date fair value of the share-based awards granted during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 were US$3.15 and US$0.18 per option, respectively. The aggregate fair value of the share-based awards vested during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 were RMB32,944 and RMB53,103 (US$7,928), respectively.
As of June 30, 2022, there were RMB71,228 (US$10,634) of total unrecognized employee share-based compensation expenses, related to unvested share-based awards, which are expected to be recognized over a weighted-average period of 1.27 years. Total unrecognized compensation cost may be adjusted for actual forfeitures occurring in the future.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
14.
SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS (continued)
2013 Share Award Scheme
A summary of the activity for the restricted shares issued under the Share Award Scheme is stated below:
Number of
Weighted-average
shares
grant date fair value
US$
Outstanding, December 31, 2021
57,987,266
1.32
Granted
10,309,125
0.73
Cancelled
(4,136,945)
2.09
Vested
(3,656,739)
1.34
Forfeited
(5,176,536)
1.73
Outstanding, June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
55,326,171
1.11
Expected to vest at June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
55,326,171
1.11
The total weighted average grant-date fair value of the share-based awards granted during six months ended June 30, 2022 were US$0.73 per share. No restricted share was granted during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The aggregate fair value of the share-based awards vested during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 were RMB13,417 and RMB32,894 (US$4,911), respectively.
As of June 30, 2022, there were RMB224,534 (US$33,522) of total unrecognized share-based compensation expenses related to unvested share-based awards which are expected to be recognized over a weighted-average period of 1.50 years. The fair value of the restricted shares is the fair value of the Company's ordinary shares at their respective grant dates, which was based on the price of the Company's publicly traded shares. Total unrecognized compensation cost may be adjusted for actual forfeitures occurring in the future.
A summary of the activity for the options issued under the 2013 Share Award Scheme is stated below:
Weighted-
Weighted-
Weighted-
average
average
Aggregate
Number of
average exercise
grant-date
remaining
intrinsic
options
price
fair value
contractual term
value
US$
US$
Years
US$
Outstanding, December 31, 2021
27,868,420
0.83
0.31
7.99
0.22
Forfeited
(478,400)
0.87
0.30
-
-
Outstanding, June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
27,390,020
0.83
0.31
7.50
-
Vested and expected to vest at June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
27,390,020
0.83
0.31
7.50
-
Exercisable at June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
9,908,740
0.83
0.31
7.50
-
The aggregate intrinsic value in the table above represents the difference between the fair value of the Company's ordinary share at the end of periods presented and the option's respective exercise price. Total intrinsic value of options exercised for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were RMB1,614. Total intrinsic value of options exercised for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was RMB nil (US$ nil) as no option was exercised.
No options were granted during the the six months ended June 30, 2022. The aggregate fair value of the share-based awards vested during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 were RMB7,307 and RMB1,421 (US$212), respectively.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
14.
SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS (continued)
2013 Share Award Scheme (Continued)
As of June 30, 2022, there were RMB8,862 (US$1,323) of total unrecognized employee share-based compensation expenses, related to unvested share-based awards, which are expected to be recognized over a weighted-average period of 1.01 years. Total unrecognized compensation cost may be adjusted for actual forfeitures occurring in the future.
2021 Share Award Scheme
In November 2021, the Company adopted the 2021 Share Award Scheme. A summary of the activity for the options issued under the 2021Share Award Scheme is stated below:
Weighted-
average
Weighted-
Weighted-
grant-
average
Aggregate
Number of
average exercise
date
remaining
intrinsic
options
price
fair value
contractual term
value
US$
US$
Years
US$
Outstanding, December 31, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
Granted
85,590,755
0.01
0.38
Exercised
(1,736,106)
0.01
0.32
Forfeited
(10,342,579)
0.01
0.40
Outstanding, June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
73,512,070
0.01
0.38
9.69
0.29
Vested and expected to vest at June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
73,512,070
0.01
0.38
9.69
0.29
Exercisable at June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
3,594,126
0.01
0.32
9.70
0.29
The aggregate intrinsic value in the table above represents the difference between the fair value of the Company's ordinary share at the end of periods presented and the option's respective exercise price. Total intrinsic value of options exercised for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were RMB3,336 (US$498).
The total weighted-average grant date fair value of the share-based awards granted during the six months ended June 30, 2022 were US$0.38 per option. The aggregate fair value of the share-based awards vested during the six months ended June 30, 2022 were RMB11,415 (US$1,704).
As of June 30, 2022, there were RMB121,256 (US$18,103) of total unrecognized employee share-based compensation expenses, related to unvested share-based awards, which are expected to be recognized over a weighted-average period of 2.58 years. Total unrecognized compensation cost may be adjusted for actual forfeitures occurring in the future.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
14.
SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS (continued)
Others
In connection with the acquisition of Shenzhen Yunfan, the Company granted 11,684,432 restricted shares to certain employees that contain 1-3 years service vesting condition. As of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, 2,278,360 of restricted shares were vested. As of June 30, 2022, there were RMB68,849 (US$10,279) of total unrecognized share-based compensation expenses related to these unvested share-based awards that will be recognized over approximately 1 year.
Fair value of share options
The fair value of share options was determined using the binomial tree model, with the assistance from an independent third-party appraiser. The binomial model requires the input of highly subjective assumptions, including the expected share price volatility and the exercise multiple. For expected volatility, the Company has made reference to historical volatility of several comparable companies. The exercise multiple was estimated as the average ratio of the stock price to the exercise price of when employees would decide to voluntarily exercise their vested options. As the Company did not have sufficient information of past employee exercise history, it has considered the statistics on exercise patterns of employees compiled by Huddart and Lang in Huddart, S., and M. Lang. 1996. "Employee Stock Option Exercises: An Empirical Analysis." Journal of Accounting and Economics, vol. 21, no. 1 (February):5-43, which are widely adopted by valuers as authoritative guidance on expected exercise multiples. For the employee exit rate, which represents the annual turnover rate of employees leaving services, the Group uses the historical employee exiting data to have an estimate of that input. The risk-free rate for the period within the contractual life of the options is based on the market yield of U.S. Treasury Bonds in effect at the time of grant.
The assumptions used to estimate the fair value of the share options granted are as follows:
For the six months ended June 30
2021
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Risk-free rate
1.13%-1.62%
1.75%-2.00%
Expected volatility range
36.47%-38.03%
35.62%-42.06%
Exercise multiple
2.20-2.80
2.20-2.80
Fair market value per ordinary share as at valuation dates
US$3.04-US$3.49
US$0.33-US$0.73
Share-based awards of Camelot
Camelot subsidiary also has an equity incentive plan granting share-based awards that contain 3 year service vesting condition (the "Camelot Award "). The portion relating to the acquisition-date fair-value-based measure of the Camelot Award that was attributable to precombination service was recognized as noncontrolling interest and the portion relating to any remaining postcombination service was recognized as share-based compensation expenses in the Group's consolidated financial statements. The Group did not grant any share-based awards under the Camelot Award after its acquisition of Camelot.
As of June 30, 2022, there were RMB66,193 (US$9,882) of total unrecognized share-based compensation expenses related to these unvested share-based awards that will be recognized over approximately 1.17 years.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
14.
SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS (continued)
The acquisition date fair value of each share-based award is estimated on the date of modification using the binomial tree option pricing model with the following assumptions:
2021
Risk-free rate
0.21
%
Expected volatility
50.56
%
Exercise multiple
2.20
Fair market value per ordinary share as at valuation dates
RMB23.00
The following table sets forth the amount of share-based compensation expense included in each of the relevant financial statement line items:
For the six months ended June 30,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cost of revenues
8,460
6,828
1,019
Selling and marketing expenses
38,844
42,956
6,413
General and administrative expenses
70,600
101,833
15,204
Research and development expenses
81,301
55,122
8,229
199,205
206,739
30,865
15.
RESTRICTED NET ASSETS
Under PRC laws and regulations, there are restrictions on the Company's PRC subsidiaries and the VIEs with respect to transferring certain of their net assets to the Company either in the form of dividends, loans, or advances. Amounts of net assets restricted include paid in capital and statutory reserve funds of the Company's PRC subsidiaries and the net assets of the VIEs and VIEs' subsidiaries in which the Company has no legal ownership, totaling RMB3,542,822 (US$528,929) as of June 30, 2022.
16.
LOSS PER SHARE
Basic and diluted loss per share for the periods presented are calculated as follows:
For the six months ended June 30,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Numerator:
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted
(602,818)
(1,356,246)
(202,483)
Denominator:
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-basic and diluted
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
16.
LOSS PER SHARE (continued)
For the periods presented herein, the computation of basic loss per share using the two-class method is not applicable. The effects of all outstanding options and awarded shares were excluded from the computation of diluted loss per share for the periods presented as their effects would be anti-dilutive.
17.
TREASURY STOCK
On March 31, 2022, the Company's shareholders and Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program ("2022 Share Repurchase Program") under which the Company may repurchase up to US$100,000 of its ordinary shares in the form of ADSs during a twelve-month period. The share repurchases may be made in accordance with applicable laws and regulations through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or other legally permissible means as determined by the management. Under the 2022 Share Repurchase Program, the Company entered into a cash enhanced share repurchase agreement with a financial institution in June 2022, and prepaid US$5,000 to such financial institution for written put options to repurchase the Company's ordinary shares on certain pre-determined dates. The transactions were completed in September 2022, and the Company repurchased a total of 26,509,680 ordinary shares through the aforesaid arrangement with such financial institution.
18.
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
a)
Related Parties
Name of related parties
Relationship with the Group
Kingsoft Corporation Limited ("Kingsoft") and its subsidiaries ("Kingsoft Group")
Principal shareholder of the Company
Xiaomi Corporation and its subsidiaries ("Xiaomi Group")
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
18.
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (continued)
b)
The Group had the following related party transactions:
For the six months ended June 30
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues:
Public cloud services provided to Xiaomi Group
385,207
435,114
64,961
Public cloud services provided to Kingsoft Group
67,817
93,801
14,004
Enterprise cloud services provided to Xiaomi Group
-
30,241
4,515
Enterprise cloud services provided to Kingsoft Group
-
4,466
667
453,024
563,622
84,147
Purchase of devices from Xiaomi Group
185
58
9
Interest expense on loan due to Xiaomi Group
-
38,423
5,736
Interest expense on loan due to Kingsoft Group
-
11,690
1,745
Rental of building from Xiaomi Group*
28,639
23,603
3,524
Rental of office space, and administrative services from Kingsoft Group
6,702
7,955
1,188
35,526
81,729
12,202
*
The Group entered into agreements to lease building and office space from Xiaomi Group. As of June 30, 2022, the related operating lease right-of-use assets amounted to RMB167,255 (US$24,971) and operating lease liabilities amounted to RMB199,650 (US$29,807), respectively.
Other than the transactions disclosed above, the Group also provides public cloud services to an equity investee. Revenue generated from the investee represented less than 1% of the Group's total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
18.
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (continued)
c)
The Group had the following related party balances at the end of the periods:
As at
December 31,
June 30,
June30,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Amounts due from related parties:
Trade related:
Xiaomi Group
175,170
280,042
41,809
Kingsoft Group
26,868
49,498
7,390
Others
-
22,334
3,335
Non-trade related:
Kingsoft Group
10,863
10,868
1,622
212,901
362,742
54,156
Amounts due to related parties:
Trade related:
Kingsoft Group
15,092
13,272
1,981
Xiaomi Group
55,853
41,794
6,240
Non-trade related:
Kingsoft Group*
529,284
529,284
79,020
Xiaomi Group**
709,088
596,084
88,993
1,309,317
1,180,434
176,234
*
During 2021, the Group entered into a loan agreement with Kingsoft Group for an aggregate principal amount of RMB500,000 (US$78,873) bearing a fixed annual interest rate of 4.65%. The Group has fully repaid the loan in November 2022.
**
During 2021, the Group entered into several loan agreements with Xiaomi Group which are secured by the Group's electronic equipment. As of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, the fixed interest rate for these loans was 4.36%. As of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, the current portion of the loans were RMB236,206 and RMB241,691 (US$36,084), and the non-current portion of the loans were RMB472,882 and RMB354,392 (US$52,909), respectively. Under the terms of the agreements, the Group will repay in fixed quarterly installments over 3 years according to the following schedule:
As at June 30, 2022
RMB
US$
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Remaining six months of 2022
123,202
18,394
2023
241,168
36,005
2024
231,714
34,594
596,084
88,993
All the balances with related parties except for the loans from Xiaomi Group were unsecured. All outstanding balances except for loans from Xiaomi Group and Kingsoft Group are repayable on demand unless otherwise disclosed. The effect of adopting ASC 326 on amounts due from related parties was immaterial.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
19.
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
Capital expenditure commitments
The Group has commitments for the construction of a data center of RMB34,312 (US$5,123) at June 30, 2022, which are scheduled to be paid within one year.
Other commitments
On May 23, and June 9, 2022, the Group entered into two non-cancelable one-year internet data center service agreements pursuant to which the Group has total contractual minimum purchase commitments amounting to RMB1,250,000 (US$186,620). As of June 30, 2022, the remaining purchase commitment is RMB1,052,228 (US$157,094).
Contingencies
The Group is currently not involved in any legal or administrative proceedings that may have a material adverse impact on the Group's business, financial position or results of operations.
20.
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
RMB
Balance as of January 1, 2021
(68,440)
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of nil
(62,115)
Balance as of June 30, 2021 (unaudited)
(130,555)
Balance as of January 1, 2022
(207,882)
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of nil
382,981
Balance as of June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
175,099
Balance as of June 30, 2022, in US$ (unaudited)
26,142
There have been no reclassifications out of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to net loss for the periods presented.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data)
21.
SUBSEQUENT EVENT
In October 2022, the Company entered into share purchase agreements with the noncontrolling shareholders of Beijing Camelot to acquire an aggregate of 9.50% of equity interests in Beijing Camelot for a total cash consideration of RMB456,000, which will be settled in five installments by the end of 2024.
In October 2022, the Company's shareholders and Board of Directors authorized to amend the 2021 Share Award Scheme, and increased the maximum aggregate numbers of ordinary shares that are authorized to be issued under the 2021 Share Award Scheme from 209,216,310 to 236,717,025 ordinary shares.
In November 2022, the Company and three employee incentive platforms entered into certain agreements in relation to the acquisition of 3.19% of the equity interests in Beijing Camelot, pursuant to which (i) the Company shall grant a total of 27,500,715 restricted share units under the 2021 Share Award Scheme to current and former employees of Camelot in recognition of their contribution to Camelot, and (ii) the three employee incentive platforms shall transfer the 3.19% equity interests in Beijing Camelot to the Group for RMB43,981 which shall be settled by cash.
