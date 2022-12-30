Kingsoft Cloud : Successfully Listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange - Form 6-K

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Successfully Listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

BEIJING, December 30, 2022 - Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited ("Kingsoft Cloud" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it has successfully listed, by way of introduction, its ordinary shares (the "Shares") on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "SEHK"). The Shares are traded on the Main Board of SEHK under the stock code "3896" in board lots of 2000 Shares, and the stock short name is "KINGSOFT CLOUD." The Company's American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), each representing 15 Shares, remain primarily listed and traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market (the "NASDAQ"). The Shares listed on the Main Board of the SEHK are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the NASDAQ.

Zou Tao, Vice Chairman and CEO of Kingsoft Cloud, said, "Listing in Hong Kong is an important milestone in the Company's 10th anniversary, and the Company stands ready for the new decade. First, we will continue to invest in technology, focus on core business, and return to the essence and original aspiration of cloud; second, we will evaluate customers and projects, control costs, balance revenue scale and profitability; meanwhile, we will strengthen ecological synergy, tap into high-quality business opportunities in strategically selected verticals."

He Haijian, Executive Director and CFO of Kingsoft Cloud, also said, "Primary listing in Hong Kong will broaden our investor base, facilitate our participation in Hong Kong Stock Connect, and open up investment cooperation channels to more Chinese mainland investors. The Company adheres to high-quality development, and strives to give back to the society and investors with excellent business results and professional and sincere investor service."

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud and enterprise cloud.

