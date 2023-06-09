Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    KC   US49639K1016

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(KC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:20:40 2023-06-09 am EDT
5.530 USD   +15.45%
08:53aKingsoft Cloud : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SHARE PURCHASE BY VICE CHAIRMAN AND ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - Form 6-K
PU
08:52aKingsoft Cloud Announces Share Purchase by Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
GL
06/01Goldman Sachs Upgrades Kingsoft Cloud to Neutral From Sell With $4.50 Price Target
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingsoft Cloud : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SHARE PURCHASE BY VICE CHAIRMAN AND ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - Form 6-K

06/09/2023 | 08:53am EDT
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SHARE PURCHASE BY VICE CHAIRMAN AND ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This announcement is made by Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "Kingsoft Cloud" ) on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby informs shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, Mr. Zou Tao ("Mr. Zou"), an executive Director, the Vice Chairman of the Board and the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Company, informed the Company that, during this week, he had purchased an aggregate of two million ordinary shares of the Company at a weighted average price of HK$2.625 on the open market. The share purchases were not conducted pursuant to a trade plan or program. The Board has been further notified by Mr. Zou that, in the future, he and possibly the management team may further purchase shares of the Company from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

Mr. Zou commented, "I am excited at leading Kingsoft Cloud, fully confident in the Company's strategy, execution and long-term prospects, and I will continue to be committed to the Company's future development."

The Company will continue to uphold the principle of high-quality and sustainable development, build success based on technology and innovation, forge our reputation throughout the entire business process with customer centricity, and enhance our business and operations management, as we strive to reward our Shareholders for their support.

Shareholders and potential investors should note that the future potential share purchase may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
Mr. Zou Tao
Executive Director, Vice Chairman of the Board
and acting Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, June 9, 2023

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Lei Jun as Chairman and non-executive director, Mr. Zou Tao as Vice Chairman and executive director, Mr. He Haijian as executive director and Dr. Qiu Ruiheng as non-executive director, and Mr. Yu Mingto, Mr. Wang Hang and Ms. Qu Jingyuan as independent non-executive directors.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 12:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 8 354 M 1 175 M 1 175 M
Net income 2023 -1 845 M -259 M -259 M
Net cash 2023 2 385 M 335 M 335 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,64x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 848 M 1 104 M 1 104 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 9 517
Free-Float 92,0%
Technical analysis trends KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 34,06 CNY
Average target price 40,81 CNY
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tao Zou Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shouhu Wang President
Hai Jian He Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jun Lei Chairman
Shou Xing Liang Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED25.07%1 104
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.58.03%204 082
CLOUDFLARE, INC.39.62%20 950
DYNATRACE, INC.32.38%14 752
NUTANIX, INC.12.74%6 924
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-34.05%4 894
