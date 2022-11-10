Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KC   US49639K1016

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(KC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
2.560 USD   -5.88%
06:01aKingsoft Cloud to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 23, 2022
GL
06:00aKingsoft Cloud to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 23, 2022
AQ
10/21Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingsoft Cloud to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 23, 2022

11/10/2022 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the open of U.S. markets on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Kingsoft Cloud’s management will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7:00 am, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10026944-pikxqe.html. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique access PIN.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, November 30, 2022. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

United States:1855 883 1031
Mainland China:400 1209 216
Hong Kong:800 930 639
Conference ID:10026944

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ksyun.com.

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. With extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting- edge cloud-native products based on vigorous cloud technology research and development capabilities, well-architected industry-specific solutions and end- to-end fulfillment and deployment, Kingsoft Cloud offers comprehensive, reliable and trusted cloud service to customers in strategically selected verticals.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
Nicole Shan
Tel: +86 (10) 6292-7777 Ext. 6300
Email: ksc-ir@kingsoft.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


All news about KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:01aKingsoft Cloud to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 23, 2022
GL
06:00aKingsoft Cloud to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 23, 2022
AQ
10/21Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
10/11Online Recruitment Company Kanzhun Files for Dual Primary Listing in Hong Kong
DJ
09/07Citigroup Downgrades Kingsoft Cloud Holdings to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target ..
MT
09/06Sector Update: Tech Stocks Continue to Struggle Tuesday
MT
09/06Sector Update: Tech
MT
09/06Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Q2 Loss Widens as Revenue Declines -- Shares Retreat Tuesday
MT
09/06Sector Update: Tech Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
09/06Transcript : Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 06, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 078 M 1 253 M 1 253 M
Net income 2022 -1 780 M -246 M -246 M
Net cash 2022 1 456 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 529 M 625 M 625 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 10 209
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,54 CNY
Average target price 48,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tao Zou Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shouhu Wang President
Hai Jian He Chief Financial Officer
Jun Lei Chairman
Shou Xing Liang Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED-83.75%625
ACCENTURE PLC-35.73%167 879
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.97%144 780
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.79%124 218
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.51%99 716
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.95%77 994