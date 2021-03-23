Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited 金山軟件有限公司

(Continued into the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03888)

(Convertible Bonds Code: 40210)

INSIDE INFORMATION:

KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF BEIJING KINGSOFT OFFICE SOFTWARE, INC. FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

This announcement is made by Kingsoft Corporation Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that Beijing Kingsoft Office Software, Inc. ( ̏ԯږʆ፬ʮழ΁ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ) ("Kingsoft Office"), a subsidiary of the Company whose shares are listed on the SSE STAR Market (stock code: 688111), published its annual report of 2020 (the "Report") on 23 March 2021.

The Board would like to draw the attention of the shareholders and investors of the Company to the following key financial information of Kingsoft Office for the year ended 31 December 2020, as extracted from the Report:

(I) KEY ACCOUNTING DATAKey Accounting Data

Unit: thousand Currency: RMB

2020

2019

Changes for the current period as compared to the corresponding period of last year (%)

2018

RevenueNote 1

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed companyNote 1

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company after deduction of non-recurring gains and lossesNote 1

Net cash flows from operating activitiesNote 1

2,260,968

878,141

612,029 1,514,424

As at the end of 2020

1,579,521

400,579

314,528 585,691

As at the end of 2019

43.14 1,129,681

119.22 310,667

94.59 269,752

158.57 418,098

Changes as at the end of the current period as compared to the end of the corresponding

period of last year (%)As at the end of 2018

Net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed companyNote 1

Total assetsNote 1

6,854,906 8,511,586

6,068,580 6,843,993

12.96 1,186,933

24.37 1,627,380

(II) KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Changes for the current period as compared to the corresponding period of

Key Financial Indicators

2020

2019 last year (%) 2018 Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) Basic earnings per share after deduction of non-recurring gains and losses (RMB/share) Weighted average return on net assets (%) 1.90 1.90 1.33 1.09 1.09 0.85 74.31 0.86 74.31 0.86 56.47 0.75 13.64

22.60 Decreased by 26.84 8.96 percentage points Weighted average return on net assets after deduction of non-recurring gains and losses (%) 9.51

17.75 Decreased by 23.31 8.24 percentage points Proportion of research and development expenses to revenue (%) 31.44

37.91 Decreased by 37.85 6.47 percentage points

Notes:

1. Relevant financial data is presented in RMB and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand, and any discrepancies in percentage ratios are due to rounding.

2.

The full text of the Report is published on the information disclosure page of the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://star.sse.com.cn/disclosure/listannouncement/).

Shareholders and investors are reminded that the financial information above was prepared in accordance with the PRC accounting standards and is limited to the operation of Kingsoft Office and its subsidiaries ("Kingsoft Office Group") and is unrelated to the other subsidiaries of the Company (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Such information does not exclude transactions between Kingsoft Office Group and other subsidiaries of the Company, does notinclude all the businesses of the Group, and does not represent or provide a comprehensive reflection of the operation or conditions of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

