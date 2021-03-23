Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Kingsoft Corporation Limited    3888   KYG5264Y1089

KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED

(3888)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INSIDE INFORMATION: KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF BEIJING KINGSOFT OFFICE SOFTWARE, INC. FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

03/23/2021 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited 金山軟件有限公司

(Continued into the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03888)

(Convertible Bonds Code: 40210)

INSIDE INFORMATION:

KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF BEIJING KINGSOFT OFFICE SOFTWARE, INC. FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

This announcement is made by Kingsoft Corporation Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that Beijing Kingsoft Office Software, Inc. ( ̏ԯږʆ፬ʮழ΁ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ) ("Kingsoft Office"), a subsidiary of the Company whose shares are listed on the SSE STAR Market (stock code: 688111), published its annual report of 2020 (the "Report") on 23 March 2021.

The Board would like to draw the attention of the shareholders and investors of the Company to the following key financial information of Kingsoft Office for the year ended 31 December 2020, as extracted from the Report:

(I) KEY ACCOUNTING DATAKey Accounting Data

Unit: thousand Currency: RMB

2020

2019

Changes for the current period as compared to the corresponding period of last year (%)

2018

RevenueNote 1

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed companyNote 1

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company after deduction of non-recurring gains and lossesNote 1

Net cash flows from operating activitiesNote 1

2,260,968

878,141

612,029 1,514,424

As at the end of 2020

1,579,521

400,579

314,528 585,691

As at the end of 2019

  • 43.14 1,129,681

  • 119.22 310,667

  • 94.59 269,752

  • 158.57 418,098

Changes as at the end of the current period as compared to the end of the corresponding

period of last year (%)As at the end of 2018

Net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed companyNote 1

Total assetsNote 1

6,854,906 8,511,586

6,068,580 6,843,993

  • 12.96 1,186,933

  • 24.37 1,627,380

(II) KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Changes for the current period as compared to the corresponding period of

Key Financial Indicators

2020

  • 2019 last year (%) 2018

    Basic earnings per share

    (RMB/share)

    Diluted earnings per share

    (RMB/share)

    Basic earnings per share after deduction of non-recurring gains and losses (RMB/share) Weighted average return on net assets (%)

    1.90 1.90 1.33

    1.09 1.09 0.85

    74.31 0.86 74.31 0.86 56.47 0.75

    13.64

  • 22.60 Decreased by 26.84 8.96 percentage points

    Weighted average return on net assets after deduction of non-recurring gains and losses (%)

    9.51

  • 17.75 Decreased by 23.31 8.24 percentage points

    Proportion of research and development expenses to revenue (%)

    31.44

  • 37.91 Decreased by 37.85 6.47 percentage points

Notes:

1. Relevant financial data is presented in RMB and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand, and any discrepancies in percentage ratios are due to rounding.

2.

The full text of the Report is published on the information disclosure page of the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://star.sse.com.cn/disclosure/listannouncement/).

Shareholders and investors are reminded that the financial information above was prepared in accordance with the PRC accounting standards and is limited to the operation of Kingsoft Office and its subsidiaries ("Kingsoft Office Group") and is unrelated to the other subsidiaries of the Company (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Such information does not exclude transactions between Kingsoft Office Group and other subsidiaries of the Company, does notinclude all the businesses of the Group, and does not represent or provide a comprehensive reflection of the operation or conditions of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board Kingsoft Corporation Limited

Jun LEI

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Messrs. Tao ZOU and Yuk Keung NG; the Non-executive Directors are Messrs. Jun LEI, Pak Kwan KAU and Chi Ping LAU; the Independent Non-executive Directors are Messrs. Shun Tak WONG, David Yuen Kwan TANG, and Ms. Wenjie WU.

Disclaimer

Kingsoft Corporation Limited published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 14:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED
10:47aINSIDE INFORMATION : Key financial information of beijing kingsoft office softwa..
PU
10:15aBEIJING KINGSOFT OFFICE SOFTWARE, IN : annual earnings release
09:23aKINGSOFT  : Terms of Reference for the Environmental, Social and Governance Comm..
PU
09:09aKINGSOFT  : Establishment of environmental, social and governance committee and ..
PU
07:16aKINGSOFT  : Announces 2020 Annual and Fourth Quarter Results
AQ
05:41aKINGSOFT  : Announcement of the results for the year ended 31 december 2020
PU
03/17SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Narrowly Higher as Chipmakers Take Off Late
MT
03/17SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Falling Hard, Dragging S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite Low..
MT
03/17SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Wednesday
MT
03/17SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 558 M 854 M 854 M
Net income 2020 3 770 M 579 M 579 M
Net cash 2020 11 311 M 1 737 M 1 737 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 0,27%
Capitalization 56 357 M 8 660 M 8 657 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,11x
EV / Sales 2021 6,44x
Nbr of Employees 7 137
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingsoft Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 53,09 CNY
Last Close Price 42,82 CNY
Spread / Highest target 75,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -67,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tao Zou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yuk Keung Ng CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Jun Lei Chairman
Quan Guo Wang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Shun Tak Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED2.20%8 960
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.57%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED9.44%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.61%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-5.19%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.76%54 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ