    3888   KYG5264Y1089

KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED

(3888)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/24 04:08:14 am EDT
24.85 HKD   -2.36%
05:09aKINGSOFT : Press Release – Kingsoft Announces 2022 First Quarter Results
PU
05:09aKINGSOFT : Announcement of the Results For the Three Months Ended 31 March 2022
PU
05/17Asian ADRs Move Up in Tuesday Trading
MT
Kingsoft : Announcement of the Results For the Three Months Ended 31 March 2022

05/24/2022 | 05:09am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited

金 山 軟 件 有 限 公 司

(Continued into the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03888)

(Convertible Bonds Code: 40210)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

The board ("Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Kingsoft Corporation Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "Kingsoft") for the three months ended 31 March 2022.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three months ended

Year-on-

Quarter-on-

31 March

31 March

31 December

year

quarter

2022

2021

2021

Change

Change

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

%

%

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

1,853,015

1,559,607

1,822,110

19

2

Operating profit

499,451

512,061

331,399

(2)

51

Profit/(loss) attributable to

  owners of the parent

99,386

116,572

(335,102)

(15)

Not applicable

RMB

RMB

RMB

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Basic earnings/(loss) per share

0.07

0.09

(0.24)

(22)

Not applicable

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share

0.06

0.08

(0.25)

(25)

Not applicable

1

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

In March

In March

In December

Year-on-yearQuarter-on-quarter

2022

2021

2021

Change %

Change %

Office Software

Monthly Active Devices

of the key products* (Million)

572

498

544

15

5

As at

As at

31 December

31 December

Year-on-year

2021

2020

Change %

Accumulated paying

subscribers** (Million)

25.37

19.62

29

*

Monthly Active Devices of the key products are defined as the aggregate Monthly Active Devices of WPS Office and

Kingsoft Powerword across all platforms, excluding WPS Docs and other products.

** Accumulated paying subscribers

are defined as paying individual subscribers in the past twelve months (excluding

onetime purchase) in Chinese mainland.

2

The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, comprehensive income, financial position and cash flows of the Group are listed below:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the three months ended

31 March

31 March

31 December

2022

2021

2021

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

871,118

  Office software and services

770,992

903,901

  Online games and others

981,897

788,615

918,209

1,853,015

1,559,607

1,822,110

Cost of revenue

(350,684)

(243,742)

(372,524)

Gross profit

1,502,331

1,315,865

1,449,586

Research and development costs

(608,259)

(491,002)

(684,258)

Selling and distribution expenses

(269,066)

(204,527)

(307,777)

Administrative expenses

(147,245)

(147,618)

(155,461)

Share-based compensation costs

(74,204)

(31,730)

(73,094)

Other income

99,680

90,726

108,399

Other expenses

(3,786)

(19,653)

(5,996)

Operating profit

499,451

512,061

331,399

Other gains, net

23,027

32,992

27,676

Finance income

115,021

90,030

114,868

Finance costs

(36,997)

(35,158)

(35,545)

Share of profits and losses of:

(3,042)

Joint ventures

(9,100)

(9,507)

Associates

(274,650)

(224,920)

(579,869)

Profit/(loss) before tax

322,810

365,905

(150,978)

Income tax expense

(33,736)

(66,131)

(52,685)

Profit/(loss) for the period

289,074

299,774

(203,663)

Attributable to:

99,386

  Owners of the parent

116,572

(335,102)

Non-controlling interests

189,688

183,202

131,439

289,074

299,774

(203,663)

RMB

RMB

RMB

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to

  ordinary equity holders of the parent

0.07

Basic

0.09

(0.24)

Diluted

0.06

0.08

(0.25)

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be

  • reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences:
  • Exchange differences on translation into
  • presentation currency
  • Reclassification adjustments for deemed disposal
  • of an associate

Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of   associates

Net other comprehensive income/(loss) that may

  • be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent
  • periods

Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not

  • be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent
  • periods:

Exchange differences:

  • Exchange differences on translation into
  • presentation currency

Equity investments designated at fair value

  • through other comprehensive income:
  • Changes in fair value, net of tax

Share of other comprehensive income of   an associate

Net other comprehensive income/(loss) that will

  • not be reclassified to profit or loss in
  • subsequent periods

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)   FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)   FOR THE PERIOD

Attributable to:

  • Owners of the parent
  • Non-controllinginterests

For the three months ended

31 March 31 March 31 December

2022 2021 2021

RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

289,074 299,774 (203,663)

27,685 (28,475) 68,500

534

687

1,712

(9,668) 42,489 (72,981)

18,551 14,701 (2,769)

(41,174)

23,854

(95,910)

-

-

(2,307)

-

21,057

16,286

(41,174)

44,911

(81,931)

(22,623)

59,612

(84,700)

266,451

359,386

(288,363)

79,497

175,561

(414,260)

186,954

183,825

125,897

266,451

359,386

(288,363)

4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

As at

31 March

31 December

2022

2021

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

1,278,448

1,258,503

Investment properties

161,818

157,111

Right-of-use assets

521,304

488,728

Goodwill

185,564

185,564

Other intangible assets

117,164

121,859

Investments in joint ventures

143,079

146,121

Investments in associates

12,106,924

12,130,558

Equity investments designated at fair value

  through other comprehensive income

8,418

8,418

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

226,436

226,969

Deferred tax assets

123,471

124,674

Other non-current assets

39,845

35,098

Total non-current assets

14,912,471

14,883,603

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

17,987

18,577

Trade receivables

881,404

839,268

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

1,850,715

1,691,939

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

4,421,493

2,902,205

Restricted cash

2,502

9,382

Cash and bank deposits

14,359,029

16,190,138

Total current assets

21,533,130

21,651,509

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

459,307

423,400

Other payables and accruals

868,990

1,426,585

Lease liabilities

78,529

50,804

Contract liabilities

2,114,925

2,003,324

Income tax payable

183,171

192,071

Total current liabilities

3,704,922

4,096,184

NET CURRENT ASSETS

17,828,208

17,555,325

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

32,740,679

32,438,928

5

Disclaimer

Kingsoft Corporation Limited published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 09:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
