Kingsoft : Announcement of the Results For the Three Months Ended 31 March 2022

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited

金 山 軟 件 有 限 公 司

(Continued into the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03888)

(Convertible Bonds Code: 40210)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

The board ("Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Kingsoft Corporation Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "Kingsoft") for the three months ended 31 March 2022.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS