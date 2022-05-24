Kingsoft : Announcement of the Results For the Three Months Ended 31 March 2022
05/24/2022 | 05:09am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Kingsoft Corporation Limited
金 山 軟 件 有 限 公 司
(Continued into the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 03888)
(Convertible Bonds Code: 40210)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
The board ("Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Kingsoft Corporation Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "Kingsoft") for the three months ended 31 March 2022.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the three months ended
Year-on-
Quarter-on-
31 March
31 March
31 December
year
quarter
2022
2021
2021
Change
Change
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
%
%
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
1,853,015
1,559,607
1,822,110
19
2
Operating profit
499,451
512,061
331,399
(2)
51
Profit/(loss) attributable to
owners of the parent
99,386
116,572
(335,102)
(15)
Not applicable
RMB
RMB
RMB
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Basic earnings/(loss) per share
0.07
0.09
(0.24)
(22)
Not applicable
Diluted earnings/(loss) per share
0.06
0.08
(0.25)
(25)
Not applicable
1
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
In March
In March
In December
Year-on-yearQuarter-on-quarter
2022
2021
2021
Change %
Change %
Office Software
Monthly Active Devices
of the key products* (Million)
572
498
544
15
5
As at
As at
31 December
31 December
Year-on-year
2021
2020
Change %
Accumulated paying
subscribers** (Million)
25.37
19.62
29
*
Monthly Active Devices of the key products are defined as the aggregate Monthly Active Devices of WPS Office and
Kingsoft Powerword across all platforms, excluding WPS Docs and other products.
** Accumulated paying subscribers
are defined as paying individual subscribers in the past twelve months (excluding
onetime purchase) in Chinese mainland.
2
The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, comprehensive income, financial position and cash flows of the Group are listed below:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the three months ended
31 March
31 March
31 December
2022
2021
2021
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
871,118
Office software and services
770,992
903,901
Online games and others
981,897
788,615
918,209
1,853,015
1,559,607
1,822,110
Cost of revenue
(350,684)
(243,742)
(372,524)
Gross profit
1,502,331
1,315,865
1,449,586
Research and development costs
(608,259)
(491,002)
(684,258)
Selling and distribution expenses
(269,066)
(204,527)
(307,777)
Administrative expenses
(147,245)
(147,618)
(155,461)
Share-based compensation costs
(74,204)
(31,730)
(73,094)
Other income
99,680
90,726
108,399
Other expenses
(3,786)
(19,653)
(5,996)
Operating profit
499,451
512,061
331,399
Other gains, net
23,027
32,992
27,676
Finance income
115,021
90,030
114,868
Finance costs
(36,997)
(35,158)
(35,545)
Share of profits and losses of:
(3,042)
Joint ventures
(9,100)
(9,507)
Associates
(274,650)
(224,920)
(579,869)
Profit/(loss) before tax
322,810
365,905
(150,978)
Income tax expense
(33,736)
(66,131)
(52,685)
Profit/(loss) for the period
289,074
299,774
(203,663)
Attributable to:
99,386
Owners of the parent
116,572
(335,102)
Non-controlling interests
189,688
183,202
131,439
289,074
299,774
(203,663)
RMB
RMB
RMB
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to
ordinary equity holders of the parent
0.07
Basic
0.09
(0.24)
Diluted
0.06
0.08
(0.25)
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences:
Exchange differences on translation into
presentation currency
Reclassification adjustments for deemed disposal
of an associate
Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of associates
Net other comprehensive income/(loss) that may
be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent
periods
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not
be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent
periods:
Exchange differences:
Exchange differences on translation into
presentation currency
Equity investments designated at fair value
through other comprehensive income:
Changes in fair value, net of tax
Share of other comprehensive income of an associate
Net other comprehensive income/(loss) that will
not be reclassified to profit or loss in
subsequent periods
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX
Kingsoft Corporation Limited published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 09:07:04 UTC.