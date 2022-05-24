Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Kingsoft Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3888   KYG5264Y1089

KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED

(3888)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/24 04:08:14 am EDT
24.85 HKD   -2.36%
05:09aKINGSOFT : Press Release – Kingsoft Announces 2022 First Quarter Results
PU
05:09aKINGSOFT : Announcement of the Results For the Three Months Ended 31 March 2022
PU
05/17Asian ADRs Move Up in Tuesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kingsoft : Press Release – Kingsoft Announces 2022 First Quarter Results

05/24/2022 | 05:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

KINGSOFT ANNOUNCES 2022 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* * *

Kingsoft Office Group Achieves Significant Increase

in Institutional Subscription Business

Online Games Business Delivers Steady Growth

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three months ended

RMB'000 (Unaudited)

31 March

31 March

31 December

2022

2021

2021

Revenue

1,853,015

1,559,607

1,822,110

- Office Software and Services

871,118

770,992

903,901

- Online Games and Others

981,897

788,615

918,209

Gross Profit

1,502,331

1,315,865

1,449,586

Operating Profit

499,451

512,061

331,399

Profit/(Loss) Attributable to Owners of the

99,386

116,572

(335,102)

Parent

Basic Earnings/(Loss) per Share for Profit for

0.07

0.09

(0.24)

the Period (RMB)

(24 May 2022 - Hong Kong) Kingsoft Corporation Limited ("Kingsoft" or the "Company"; HKEx stock code: 03888), a leading Chinese software and Internet service company, has announced its unaudited quarterly results for the three months ended 31 March 2022 ("period under review").

During the period under review, the revenue of Kingsoft increased 19% year-over-year and 2% quarter- over-quarter to RMB1,853.0 million. Revenue from the office software and services, and the online games and others represented 47% and 53%, respectively, of total revenue. Gross profit increased 14% year- over-year and 4% quarter-over-quarter to RMB1,502.3 million. Operating profit before share-based compensation costs increased 5% year-over-year and 42% quarter-over-quarter to RMB573.7 million.

Mr. Jun LEI, Chairman of Kingsoft, commented, "Amidst the evolving market and new challenges, we have successfully seized the opportunity for digital transformation and achieved a decent start in our core businesses. During the quarter, Kingsoft Office Group continued to pursue the strategy of 'multi-screen, cloud, content, artificial intelligence ("AI") and collaboration', upgrade its cloud office services and solutions, expand its user base and enhanced market penetration. In the online games business, we continued to focus on the R&D of premium games, promote the long-term development of core games and the overseas market expansion."

Mr. Tao ZOU, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft, added, "The Company maintained steady performance across all businesses in the first quarter with total revenue reaching RMB1,853.0 million, increasing by 19% year-on-year. Driven by the continued growth of subscription revenue from individual and institutional users, our office software and services business in the first quarter increased by 13% year-on-year. With the contribution of our new mobile games launched in the fourth quarter of 2021, our online games and others business in the first quarter increased by 25% year-on year."

BUSINESS REVIEW

Office Software and Services

For the first quarter of 2022, revenue from the office software and services business increased 13% year- on-year to RMB871.1 million. The year-on-year increase was mainly due to the continued growth of Kingsoft Office Group's individual and institutional subscription business.

During the quarter, the robust year-on-year growth of domestic individual subscriptions business was primarily driven by the ongoing user base expansion and growth in the number of long-term paying users. Meanwhile, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the highly effective collaboration functions of WPS Docs facilitated information sharing and drove a continuous increase in the number of uploaded cloud documents. Regarding the government and enterprise market, Kingsoft Office Group continued to enhance the solution quality of cloud and collaboration, bring brand-new experiences to users, and further promote cloud office migration and penetration. Kingsoft Office Group continued to optimize its solutions, enhance the eco-system construction and channel capabilities, and seize new opportunities arising from digital government and the industry digital transformation.

Online Games and Others

Revenue from the online games and others business for the first quarter of 2022 increased 25% year-on- year and 7% quarter-on-quarter to RMB981.9 million. The increases were mainly due to the successful launch of several mobile games in the fourth quarter of 2021.

JX World III, which was launched at the end of 2021, achieved an excellent performance in the quarter, and further demonstrated our strengths in R&D and operation of premium games. Meanwhile, we continued to optimize our newly launched titles. In April 2022, we have received the license approval for JX Online III Origin (劍網 3 緣起), and launched its open beta on 13 May. In view of the globalization, we strive to increase our product presence in international markets. As such, JX World III was launched in Southeast Asia in March 2022 , and Wu Lin Xian Xia (武林閑俠 ) was launch in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan in April 2022, and will also be released in South Korea in the third quarter of the year.

Mr. Jun LEI concluded, "The results we achieved in the first quarter lays a solid foundation for the year of 2022. Looking ahead, the Company will continue to adhere to technological empowerment and keep investing in R&D . We will also strengthen our products and services, optimize user experience and strive to build a brighter future together with our users and partners."

About Kingsoft Corporation Limited

Kingsoft is a leading software and Internet services company based in China listed on the stock exchange of Hong Kong. It has three main subsidiaries including Kingsoft Office, Seasun and Kingsoft Shiyou. Following the implementation of its "mobile internet transformation" strategy, Kingsoft has completed the comprehensive transformation of its overall business and management models, and formed a strategic platform with office software and interactive entertainment as the pillars and cloud services and AI as the new directions. The Company has more than 7,000 staff around the world and enjoys a large market share in China. For more information, please visit http://www.kingsoft.com.

Kingsoft Investor Relations:

Francie Lu

Tel: (86) 10 6292 7777

Email: ir@kingsoft.com

For further queries, please contact Hill+Knowlton Strategies Asia:

Ovina Zhu

Tel: (852) 2894 6315

Email: kingsoft@hkstrategies.com

Disclaimer

Kingsoft Corporation Limited published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 09:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED
05:09aKINGSOFT : Press Release – Kingsoft Announces 2022 First Quarter Results
PU
05:09aKINGSOFT : Announcement of the Results For the Three Months Ended 31 March 2022
PU
05/17Asian ADRs Move Up in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/05Asian ADRs Decline in Thursday Trading
MT
05/05Kingsoft Corporation Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Financial Year End 31 Dece..
CI
04/21KINGSOFT : 2021 ANNUAL REPORT.pdf
PU
04/08--Nomura Adjusts Kingsoft's Price Target to HK$32 From HK$43, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/31Kingsoft Cloud Holdings to Launch $100 Million Share Buyback Plan
MT
03/24SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Climb Premarket Thursday
MT
03/24Kingsoft CFO to Retire
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 970 M 1 199 M 1 199 M
Net income 2022 895 M 135 M 135 M
Net cash 2022 15 500 M 2 331 M 2 331 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 29 419 M 4 424 M 4 424 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 7 054
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingsoft Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 21,56 CNY
Average target price 33,62 CNY
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tao Zou Senior Vice President
LI Li Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Jun Lei Executive Director
Quan Guo Wang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Shun Tak Wong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED-25.69%4 424
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.50%1 949 410
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-26.30%53 999
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.69%46 998
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-53.40%45 175
SEA LIMITED-65.47%43 240