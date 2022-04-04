Irish firms Kerry, Kingspan quit Russia

DUBLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - Ingredients giant Kerry
and insulation maker Kingspan on Monday said they had
ceased operations in Russia, completing the departure of most
major Irish companies from the country as the result of its
invasion of Ukraine.
Kerry Group said in a statement that it had been monitoring
the situation in Ukraine and was horrified at the escalation of
the humanitarian crisis, and would be suspending its operations
in Russia and Belarus.
Kingspan said it was "deeply saddened by the growing
humanitarian crisis as a result of Russia's unjustified attack
on Ukraine and its people" and it had sold its operations in the
country to local management.
Russia accounts for less than 1% of Kingspan's global
operations and following this action, Kingspan products will no
longer be available for sale in Russia, the company said in its
statement.
Ireland's CRH, the world's second-biggest building materials
supplier, ceased operating what it described as "infinitesimally
small" Russian operations in early March. It also temporarily
shut its much larger plants in Ukraine.
Last week, Europe's largest paper packaging producer Smurfit
Kappa said it would exit Russia and had suspended
imports, exports and funding in the country.
(Reporting by Graham Fahy and Conor Humphries
Editing by David Goodman and Marguerita Choy)