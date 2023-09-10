Kingspan Group plc specializes in the manufacture and marketing of industrial construction materials. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - insulated panels, structural framing and metal facades (65.1%); - rigid insulation boards (18.2%); - daylighting, smoke management and ventilation systems (8.5%); - raised access floors and data centre storage solutions (4.2): 1st world producer; - environmental equipment (4%): domestic rain water storage or recycling containers, pumping stations, sump pumps, waste treatment systems, etc. At the end of 2021, the group had 198 production sites worldwide. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Ireland (3.2%), the United Kingdom (15.4%), France (15.2%), Europe (41.2%), Americas (19.5%) and other (5.5%).