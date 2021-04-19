Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Ireland
  Irish Stock Exchange
  Kingspan Group plc
  News
  Summary
    KRX   IE0004927939

KINGSPAN GROUP PLC

(KRX)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 04/19 03:21:45 am
76.38 EUR   +2.50%
02:53aKingspan 1Q Sales Rose 24%; 2Q Outlook Positive
DJ
02:21aKINGSPAN  : Q1 Sales Grow 24% to $1.5 Billion
MT
04/16GLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Krx
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kingspan 1Q Sales Rose 24%; 2Q Outlook Positive

04/19/2021 | 02:53am EDT
By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Kingspan Group PLC said Monday that first-quarter sales rose 24%, and its business outlook for the second quarter was positive with continuing strong momentum across most of its key markets.

The London-listed, Ireland-based building-and-insulation materials company said sales for the period were 1.28 billion euros ($1.53 billion). The company said that significant raw-material inflation was a key feature of the current business environment, but that the associated recovery effort, although lagging, was continuing and on track.

The company said that among its markets mainland Europe was strongly ahead, and that the Americas have had an encouraging start to the year, particularly in Latin America.

"Raw-material inflation, and indeed availability of same, is increasingly a challenge and we are doing our utmost to limit any impact on our own end markets. We have a strong backlog on hand which augurs well for the period ahead although in the current environment we are cautious about looking too far forward," Kingspan said.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-21 0252ET

Financials
Sales 2021 5 252 M 6 285 M 6 285 M
Net income 2021 397 M 475 M 475 M
Net Debt 2021 259 M 310 M 310 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Yield 2021 0,46%
Capitalization 13 540 M 16 220 M 16 205 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kingspan Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 71,08 €
Last Close Price 74,52 €
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gene M. Murtagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey P. Doherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eugene Murtagh Non-Executive Chairman
Linda Hickey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John Cronin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC29.83%16 220
FORBO HOLDING AG19.63%3 120
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD15.57%2 338
TARKETT11.67%1 256
DYNASTY CERAMIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED28.83%752
PT ARWANA CITRAMULIA TBK7.35%364
