KINGSPAN GROUP PLC    KRX   IE0004927939

KINGSPAN GROUP PLC

(KRX)
Kingspan : 3Q Sales Rise, Trading Profit Seen Ahead of 2019

11/16/2020

By Sabela Ojea

Kingspan Group PLC said Monday that sales rose slightly in the third quarter of the year that it expects to deliver profit marginally ahead of 2019.

"Trading in the fourth quarter to date has been strong, helped to an extent by accelerated demand in the expectation of inflation led price increases in the coming months," the Ireland-based building and insulation materials company added.

The London-listed company said sales in the third quarter rose 6%, but fell 5% to 3.27 billion euros ($3.87 billion) in the first nine months of the year compared with the year-earlier period..

Underlying sales decreased 6% in the third quarter, and 10% in the year to date.

"While conscious that much of the seasonally variable fourth quarter is still at play, in what is an untypical year, we expect to deliver a full year trading profit marginally ahead of 2019," the company said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-20 0232ET

Financials
Sales 2020 4 511 M 5 345 M 5 345 M
Net income 2020 330 M 390 M 390 M
Net Debt 2020 533 M 631 M 631 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,4x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 14 482 M 17 127 M 17 160 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,33x
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Gene M. Murtagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eugene Murtagh Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey P. Doherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Russell Shiels Executive Director & Divisional President
Peter Wilson Executive Director & MD-Insulation Boards Business
