Kingspan Group PLC - Kingscourt, Ireland-based building materials company - Chief Financial Officer Geoff Doherty sells 10,000 shares at EUR62.54 each, worth EUR625,400, in Dublin on Monday.

Current stock price: EUR61.82

12-month change: down 29%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

