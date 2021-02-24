Log in
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC

(KRX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 02/24 10:32:02 am
61 EUR   --.--%
10:19aKINGSPAN : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
02/19KINGSPAN : 2020 Profit Rose
DJ
02/19KINGSPAN : to Appoint New Nonexecutive Chairman
MT
Kingspan : Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/24/2021 | 10:19am EST
Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released : 24/02/2021 15:15:00

RNS Number : 2422Q

Kingspan Group PLC 24 February 2021

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.13 EACH

ISIN: IE0004927939

b) Nature of the transaction

GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE KINGSPAN GROUP 2017 PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€0.13

24,771

d)

Aggregated information ‐ Aggregated volume ‐ Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

24/02/2021

f)

Place of the transaction

IRELAND

g)

Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

GEOFF DOHERTY

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

KINGSPAN GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

635400HM7V74SUB9OG75

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.13 EACH

ISIN: IE0004927939

b)

Nature of the transaction

GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE KINGSPAN GROUP 2017 PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€0.13

13,708

d)

Aggregated information ‐ Aggregated volume ‐ Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

24/02/2021

f)

Place of the transaction

IRELAND

g)

Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

GILBERT MCCARTHY

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

KINGSPAN GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

635400HM7V74SUB9OG75

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.13 EACH

ISIN: IE0004927939

b)

Nature of the transaction

GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE KINGSPAN GROUP 2017 PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€0.13

12,679

d)

Aggregated information ‐ Aggregated volume ‐ Price

N/A

24/02/2021

e) Date of the transaction

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kingspan Group plc published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 15:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
