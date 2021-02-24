Kingspan : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released : 24/02/2021 15:15:00

RNS Number : 2422Q

Kingspan Group PLC 24 February 2021

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.13 EACH

ISIN: IE0004927939

b) Nature of the transaction

GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE KINGSPAN GROUP 2017 PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

€0.13

24,771

d) Aggregated information ‐ Aggregated volume ‐ Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 24/02/2021 f) Place of the transaction IRELAND g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name GEOFF DOHERTY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

KINGSPAN GROUP PLC

b) LEI 635400HM7V74SUB9OG75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.13 EACH ISIN: IE0004927939 b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE KINGSPAN GROUP 2017 PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €0.13 13,708 d) Aggregated information ‐ Aggregated volume ‐ Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 24/02/2021 f) Place of the transaction IRELAND g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name GILBERT MCCARTHY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KINGSPAN GROUP PLC b) LEI 635400HM7V74SUB9OG75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.13 EACH ISIN: IE0004927939 b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE KINGSPAN GROUP 2017 PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €0.13 12,679 d) Aggregated information ‐ Aggregated volume ‐ Price N/A 24/02/2021

e) Date of the transaction