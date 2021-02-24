Kingspan : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding
Released : 24/02/2021 15:15:00
RNS Number : 2422Q
Kingspan Group PLC 24 February 2021
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.13 EACH
ISIN: IE0004927939
b) Nature of the transaction
GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE KINGSPAN GROUP 2017 PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
€0.13
24,771
Aggregated information ‐ Aggregated volume ‐ Price
N/A
Date of the transaction
24/02/2021
Place of the transaction
IRELAND
Additional Information
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
GEOFF DOHERTY
Reason for the notification
Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|
Initial Notification Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
LEI
635400HM7V74SUB9OG75
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.13 EACH
ISIN: IE0004927939
Nature of the transaction
GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE KINGSPAN GROUP 2017 PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€0.13
13,708
Aggregated information ‐ Aggregated volume ‐ Price
N/A
Date of the transaction
24/02/2021
Place of the transaction
IRELAND
Additional Information
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
GILBERT MCCARTHY
Reason for the notification
Position/status
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
|
Initial Notification Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
LEI
635400HM7V74SUB9OG75
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.13 EACH
ISIN: IE0004927939
Nature of the transaction
GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE KINGSPAN GROUP 2017 PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€0.13
12,679
Aggregated information ‐ Aggregated volume ‐ Price
N/A
24/02/2021
e) Date of the transaction
