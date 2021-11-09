Kingspan Group launches ambitious charitable programme

Kingspan Group, the global leader in advanced insulation and building solutions, today launches Planet Passionate Communities, a programme that will support people and communities around the world while using resources in the most responsible way possible.

Planet Passionate Communities is the philanthropic arm of the Group's ambitious 10-year sustainability programme - Planet Passionate - which includes targets for a reduction in manufacturing carbon emissions to as close to zero as technically possible, together with halving carbon intensity in its supply chain.

Through the Planet Passionate Communities programme, businesses across Kingspan Group will allocate resources to support projects in their communities that are aligned with the Planet Passionate ambition of creating a world that is powered by renewable energy, net-zero carbon, manages water sustainably, and protects the earth's valuable resources by reducing, re-using and recycling.

At the core of Kingspan Group's Planet Passionate Communities initiative is the ambition to create a positive legacy and a better world. Kingspan's Chief Executive Gene Murtagh said of the initiative,