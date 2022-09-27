Kingspan : Strengthens Roofing and Waterproofing with Acquisition of Derbigum

Circularity is a key challenge for the construction industry as we all tackle the twin challenges of decarbonisation and resource-efficiency. As the global leader in high-performance insulation and advanced building envelope solutions, we at Kingspan are pleased to welcome Derbigum, the international premium waterproofing membrane producer with its unique "No Roof to Waste" offering, to the Group. This acquisition represents a key step in the formation of our new Kingspan Roofing and Waterproofing Division.

Derbigum is Belgium-based and manufactures its leading product from a plant in Perwez, south-east of Brussels, with additional offices in Norway, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Italy, and exclusive distributors in the U.K. and Denmark. The acquisition presents both companies with a significant opportunity for growth, increasing their joint product and service offering.

Derbigum was founded in 1932 as a family roofing business under the name Imperbel. It leads the way in circularity in the roofing and waterproofing sector with its "No Roof To Waste" strategy, making it a natural fit within Kingspan's Planet Passionate programme.

The company's patented technology enables the collection and recycling not only of production waste and cut-offs, but of old roofs, which are then recycled fully. The company has already recycled over 30,000 tonnes of bitumen.

One kilogram of recycled bitumen roofing becomes one kilogram of Derbitumen, which is made into new products. While other roofing products can be recycled, only Derbigum closes the loop, taking its product "from roof to roof". The newly produced Derbitumen currently makes up one quarter of all Derbigum's bituminous raw materials needs, with plans for this percentage to increase. Every kilogram of Derbitumen production saves 0.5kg of CO2, and the recycled product range has amongst the lowest values in the industry in terms of environmental impact (depletion of fossil resources and global warming potential) , verified through Environmental Product Declarations.

Derbigum's products are unique in their proven, BBA-verified lifespan of 50 years' durability. Derbigum has also certified over 200 roofers as "eco conscious installers", by training them to apply and recycle roofing membranes in an environmentally considerate way.

Derbigum's management team will continue to lead the business, and products will continue to be marketed under the existing brand while benefitting from the support of the wider Kingspan Group.

Derbigum CEO, Grégoire Morel said: "Derbigum's strategy and premium offering will remain the same. As part of Kingspan Group, we are excited to create additional value for our customers. The acquisition provides a great growth opportunity for us through leveraging the wider product and services offering available within the Kingspan Group, as well as their global presence. We're pleased to partner with a business that shares the high value we place on our people, as well as offering complementary solutions for energy-efficient and low carbon buildings."

Donal Curtin, Managing Director of Kingspan's Roofing + Waterproofing Division said: "The acquisition of Derbigum marks an important step for Kingspan on the path to creating a global flat roof system footprint. Derbigum's strong brand positioning, proprietary recycling technology and dedicated team all position the business well for continued growth. Our businesses share a deep commitment to the circular economy, as well as to our people who are the driving force behind our Planet Passionate programme and Derbigum's innovative "No Roof To Waste" concept."

Circularity is a key pillar in Kingspan's Planet Passionate 10-year global sustainability strategy, which includes a hard target to achieve zero waste to landfill across all manufacturing sites by 2030. There are numerous early-stage pilots running across the business today in the area of circularity, including the mechanical and chemical recycling of production waste from insulation boards and insulated panel lines into new products. Another key target is a 50% reduction in carbon intensity in our primary supply chain by 2030 which is driving significant innovation in terms of taking embodied carbon out of raw materials and ultimately products. Kingspan's Research & Development programme in these areas is supported by our IKON global innovation centre, where our team of engineers, chemists and sustainability specialists are working on next generation technologies and products.

This combination of premium solutions, commitment to circularity, and entrepreneurialism puts this exciting new addition to the Kingspan family in a great position for business success and real environmental impact in the built environment.

