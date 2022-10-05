Kingspan : acquires CALOSTAT® insulation boards business

Kingspan Group has acquired the CALOSTAT® brand of high-performance insulation boards from the German speciality chemicals business Evonik.
CALOSTAT® insulation boards are slim, highly thermally efficient and A-Class rated. As the global leader in advanced insulation and energy-efficient building solutions, the acquisition of CALOSTAT® complements Kingspan's portfolio and enhances the Group's ability to offer the right type of insulation for every application.
CALOSTAT® is Cradle to Cradle certified Gold and has superior performance over time, with its unique moisture management technology. The product's outstanding values make it the material of choice for high-performance insulation in challenging situations.
The acquisition comprises the CALOSTAT® brand, technical and commercial knowledge and production facilities. Alan Lawlor, Divisional Managing Director for Kingspan Insulation, said
