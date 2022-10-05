Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Kingspan Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRX   IE0004927939

KINGSPAN GROUP PLC

(KRX)
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:30 2022-10-05 am EDT
47.67 EUR   -6.75%
11:22aKingspan : acquires CALOSTAT® insulation boards business
PU
09/28Kingspan : acquires Ondura as part of expansion into Roofing and Waterproofing sector
PU
09/28KINGSPAN GROUP PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
Kingspan : acquires CALOSTAT® insulation boards business

10/05/2022 | 11:22am EDT
Kingspan Group has acquired the CALOSTAT® brand of high-performance insulation boards from the German speciality chemicals business Evonik.

CALOSTAT® insulation boards are slim, highly thermally efficient and A-Class rated. As the global leader in advanced insulation and energy-efficient building solutions, the acquisition of CALOSTAT® complements Kingspan's portfolio and enhances the Group's ability to offer the right type of insulation for every application.

CALOSTAT® is Cradle to Cradle certified Gold and has superior performance over time, with its unique moisture management technology. The product's outstanding values make it the material of choice for high-performance insulation in challenging situations.

The acquisition comprises the CALOSTAT® brand, technical and commercial knowledge and production facilities. Alan Lawlor, Divisional Managing Director for Kingspan Insulation, said

Kingspan Group plc published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 15:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
