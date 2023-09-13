Kingspan Group PLC - Kingscourt, Ireland-based building materials supplier - Confirms it held "recent and informal discussions" on a potential takeover offer for US peer Carlisle Cos Inc. However, Kingspan says there is "no active engagement" at present. Kingspan says it has "admired" Scottsdale, Arizona-based Carlisle for many years, "recognising the clear strategic fit".
Bloomberg on Sunday reported that Kingspan had proposed a tie-up with Carlisle that would create a company with a market value of USD30 billion. However, this was rejected by Carlisle.
Kingspan adds on Wednesday: "The North American roofing space remains a key area of interest for Kingspan."
Current stock price: EUR68.80, down 2.0% in Dubline on Wednesday
12-month change: up 23%
