Kingspan Group PLC - Kingscourt, Ireland-based building materials supplier - Confirms it held "recent and informal discussions" on a potential takeover offer for US peer Carlisle Cos Inc. However, Kingspan says there is "no active engagement" at present. Kingspan says it has "admired" Scottsdale, Arizona-based Carlisle for many years, "recognising the clear strategic fit".

Bloomberg on Sunday reported that Kingspan had proposed a tie-up with Carlisle that would create a company with a market value of USD30 billion. However, this was rejected by Carlisle.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-09-10/kingspan-said-to-make-rebuffed-proposal-for-tie-up-with-carlisle#xj4y7vzkg

Kingspan adds on Wednesday: "The North American roofing space remains a key area of interest for Kingspan."

Current stock price: EUR68.80, down 2.0% in Dubline on Wednesday

12-month change: up 23%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

