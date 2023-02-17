Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Kingspan Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRX   IE0004927939

KINGSPAN GROUP PLC

(KRX)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  05:31:06 2023-02-17 am EST
63.60 EUR   +6.07%
05:10aKingspan shares up on higher 2022 profit
AN
04:04aKingspan profit and revenue jumps despite "bumpy" year in 2022
AN
03:56aStocks down; NatWest plunges despite higher profit
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingspan shares up on higher 2022 profit

02/17/2023 | 05:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Kingspan Group PLC, up 6.7% at EUR63.78, 12-month range EUR43.72 - EUR96.52. The building materials company posts higher revenue and profit in 2022, despite experiencing a "bumpy" year. Pretax profit rises 8.4% to EUR746.6 million from EUR689.0 million in 2021. Revenue is EUR8.34 billion, up 28% from EUR6.50 billion a year ago. Kingspan declares a final dividend per share of 23.8 cents, which is lower compared to last year's final dividend of 26.0 cents. However, the total dividend for the year rose 7.6% to 49.4 cents from 45.9 cents. Looking ahead, Kingspan says it is "difficult" to predict in the current environment. It expects a "broadly similar" trading profit in the first quarter of 2023 to that of 2022. The company adds that it is mindful of a more demanding comparative to come in the second quarter.

----------

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd, up 5.1% at 7.49 pence, 12-month range 4.50p - 49.00p. Issues 6.3 million shares for a conversion of USD1.0 million in 2024 bonds. Also issues 8.5 million shares in accordance with a share settlement option for a settlement of USD750 million in conversion payments due in respect of two converted 2024 bonds and four converted 2025 bonds. Canadian Overseas is an oil and gas exploration, development and production focused on Canada and the US state of Wyoming.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

EnQuest PLC, down 11% at 18.94 pence, 12-month range 18.58p - 37.35p. Predicts lower production in 2023 and defers its Kraken drilling programme. Reports average production of 47,259 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, up 6% from 2021 production. However, citing high inflation, Enquest expects to report operating expenditure of around USD400 million, increased by 25% from USD321.0 million in 2021. Looking forward, average net production is expected between 42,000 boepd and 46,000 boepd in 2023, down from 2022's level. EnQuest says, in response to changes in the UK Energy Profits Levy, it has "further optimised" its capital programme for 2023, deferring its Kraken drilling programme. EnQuest is an oil and gas production and development company with operations in the UK North Sea and Malaysia.

----------

SolGold PLC, down 4.9% at 13.14 pence, 12-month range 12.95p - 40.75p. The copper-gold project developer acknowledges delays in the closing of its merger with Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. Closing remains subject to the publication of a prospectus by SolGold. Explains that, due to Canadian regulatory requirements, it was required to publish its interim financial results for the half-year ended December 31 by Tuesday. Given this, SolGold says these results are required to be incorporated into the UK prospectus, and therefore the company will resubmit the prospectus. Expects the transaction to close during the week beginning February 27.

----------

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.57% 83.37 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED 0.00% 0.12 Delayed Quote.-62.50%
ENQUEST PLC -10.35% 19.1986 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 6.07% 63.6 Real-time Quote.18.54%
SOLGOLD PLC -3.67% 13.3133 Delayed Quote.-13.63%
WTI -1.23% 77.025 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
All news about KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
05:10aKingspan shares up on higher 2022 profit
AN
04:04aKingspan profit and revenue jumps despite "bumpy" year in 2022
AN
03:56aStocks down; NatWest plunges despite higher profit
AN
02:56aStocks seen lower despite UK retail sales surprise
AN
02:23aBuilding Materials Group Kingspan Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
02:05aEarnings Flash (KGP.L) KINGSPAN GROUP Reports FY22 Revenue EUR8.34B
MT
02:05aEarnings Flash (KGP.L) KINGSPAN GROUP Reports FY22 EPS EUR3.30
MT
01:58aStocks seen down, pound below USD1.20 on Fed
AN
02/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/15UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 211 M 8 765 M 8 765 M
Net income 2022 618 M 659 M 659 M
Net Debt 2022 1 519 M 1 622 M 1 622 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 10 898 M 11 633 M 11 633 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kingspan Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 59,96 €
Average target price 70,56 €
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gene M. Murtagh Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey P. Doherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jost A. Massenberg Non-Executive Chairman
Jim Carolan Head-Compliance & Certification
Linda Hickey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC18.54%11 633
FORBO HOLDING AG14.52%2 001
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD6.56%1 153
TARKETT4.00%832
DYNASTY CERAMIC-15.60%631
PT ARWANA CITRAMULIA TBK1.51%485