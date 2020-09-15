Log in
09/15/2020 | 02:41am EDT

Kingspan : to Obtain EUR750 Million via Green Private Placement

09/15/2020 | 02:41am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Kingspan Group PLC said Tuesday that it has agreed to terms on a 750 million-euro ($889.7 million) green private placement, which the company said gives it capital to develop in the years ahead.

The Ireland-based building and insulation materials company said the new loan notes were priced on Sept. 10 and will close on Sept. 25. A total of EUR580 million of the notes are euro denominated, with a further equivalent of EUR170 million in U.S. dollars, Kingspan said.

The notes have a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.78% a year, with weighted average maturities of 9.7 years, the company said.

The company said this green private placement leaves it with cash and committed undrawn facilities of more than EUR2 billion.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2020 4 446 M 5 288 M 5 288 M
Net income 2020 317 M 377 M 377 M
Net Debt 2020 527 M 627 M 627 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,4x
Yield 2020 0,32%
Capitalization 12 731 M 15 118 M 15 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kingspan Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 62,31 €
Last Close Price 70,15 €
Spread / Highest target 4,06%
Spread / Average Target -11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gene M. Murtagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eugene Murtagh Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey P. Doherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Russell Shiels Executive Director & Divisional President
Peter Wilson Executive Director & MD-Insulation Boards Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC28.83%15 118
FORBO HOLDING AG-9.83%2 625
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD89.81%2 266
TARKETT-32.29%755
DYNASTY CERAMIC35.45%671
PT ARWANA CITRAMULIA TBK0.46%214
