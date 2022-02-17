Kingsrose Mining : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KRM

For personal use only

Entity name

KINGSROSE MINING LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday February 18, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code Unlisted Options 22,500,000 17/02/2022 to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement