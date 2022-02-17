Kingsrose Mining : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KRM
Announcement Summary
Entity name
KINGSROSE MINING LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday February 18, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Unlisted Options
22,500,000
17/02/2022
to be confirmed
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
KINGSROSE MINING LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
49112389910
1.3
ASX issuer code
KRM
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
18/2/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Unlisted Options
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
17/2/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Michael Andrews
Michael Andrews
John Carlile
John Carlile
Andrew Cooke
Andrew Cooke
Daryl Corp
Mintaro Nominees Pty Ltd ATF Corp
Family Trust
Timothy Coughlin
Timothy Coughlin
Number of +securities
4,500,000
4,500,000
4,500,000
4,500,000
4,500,000
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.10700000
30/6/2026
Issue details
personalFor
Number of +securities
22,500,000
