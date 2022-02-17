Log in
    KRM   AU000000KRM1

KINGSROSE MINING LIMITED

(KRM)
Kingsrose Mining : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KRM

02/17/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

KINGSROSE MINING LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday February 18, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unlisted Options

22,500,000

17/02/2022

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

KINGSROSE MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

49112389910

1.3

ASX issuer code

KRM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Michael Andrews

Michael Andrews

John Carlile

John Carlile

Andrew Cooke

Andrew Cooke

Daryl Corp

Mintaro Nominees Pty Ltd ATF Corp

Family Trust

Timothy Coughlin

Timothy Coughlin

Number of +securities

4,500,000

4,500,000

4,500,000

4,500,000

4,500,000

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02469782-6A1070084?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.10700000

30/6/2026

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description

KRM: Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02469782-6A1070084?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

22,500,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kingsrose Mining Limited published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:39:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
