Kingsrose Mining : Penikat Resampling Confirms and Extends Mineralisation

AP Reef 'Ballroom'

The AP Reef is present along the entire strike length of the intrusion. The AP Reef locally thickens to form the 'AP Ballroom', which was historically described as a 100 metre long, 5 to 20 metre thick zone of PGE mineralisation, historically termed the 'AP Pothole' (Figures 2 and 3).

The resampling program indicates that the AP Ballroom is at least 20 metres longer than historically described. Holes SI/KI-456 and -457 were drilled at the northern most section of the ballroom, but no historical PGE assays were available. Both holes intersected copper and nickel mineralisation. Resampling confirms that both holes contain sulphide hosted PGE mineralisation associated with the copper and nickel sulphides, over an apparent thickness of 4.0 to 13 metres at 6.8 g/t PdEq and 2.3 g/t PdEq respectively (Figure 3 and Appendix 2).

In addition, resampling of hole SI/KI-038 returned an intercept of 10 metres at 3.1 g/t PdEq within the AP Ballroom which is 4.8 metres thicker than historically reported (Table 1).

The AP Ballroom has only been drilled to shallow depths and is largely open at depth and along strike. Mineralisation comprises disseminated pyrite, pyrrhotite, pentlandite and chalcopyrite. Similar structures are a key exploration target and are expected to be a characteristic feature of the Penikat project.

Ballroom Features in Layered Intrusions

Thick mineralised zones, historically termed 'potholes' at Penikat, are interpreted to be similar to high- grade zones termed 'ballrooms' in the Stillwater Complex, USA, which is the highest-grade PGE deposit mined in the world and operated by Sibanye-Stillwater. They are believed to form where an influx of hot, mineralised magma is emplaced over a solid, lithified floor, causing erosion and resulting in an irregular disconformity. At Penikat, ballrooms are important exploration targets due to their higher concentration of sulphide mineralisation and greater thickness (tens of metres) compared to the typical mineralised reefs (<1-2 metres thick).

Resampling of Historical Core

Kingsrose collected 95 samples of quarter and half cut core from five historical drill holes and Element-46 Ltd collected 76 samples of quarter cut core from four historical holes. All the historical holes were drilled to target the AP Reef within both the Penikat Reservation and the Penikat Application area (refer to ASX Announcement dated 10th November 2021).

The samples were analysed at ALS Chemex Loughrea laboratory in the Republic of Ireland for the PGE and Au using method PGM-ICP24 (50 g aliquot Pb oxide-collection fire assay and ICP-AES finish). The laboratory internal standard samples were used for quality control purposes. The details of the historical analyses are not available but the differences in the results outlined below can be attributed to lower analytical metal collection efficiency of the historical methods.

Results from Kingrose's resampling confirm that historical assays can be repeated to a high level of precision (Figure 1 and Table 1). On average the resampling returned PGE and base metal grades of between 4.6 and 14.5 % higher than the historical assays (Table 1), with a strong positive correlation (Figure 1). Although preliminary and from a small sample population, the resampling data indicates a negative bias in the historical assays. It should also be noted that for some historical holes, only a significant interval was reported and the individual assay data has not been located to date.