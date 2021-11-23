Kingsrose Mining : Penikat Resampling Confirms and Extends Mineralisation
ASX Announcement
24 November 2021
RESAMPLING CONFIRMS AND EXTENDS MINERALISATION ON THE AP REEF,
PENIKAT PGE-NICKEL-COPPER PROJECT
Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX: KRM) ("Kingsrose" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from an initial core resampling program at the Penikat PGE-nickel-copper project, Finland. A total of 171 samples were collected from nine historical diamond drill holes from the AP Reef to confirm and verify historical drill data (Figures 1 to 3).
Highlights
Resampling confirms historical high-grade drilling intercepts of palladium, platinum, gold, nickel and copper mineralisation, including:
Holes SI/KI-456 and SI/KI-457 were not assayed historically for PGE. Resampling returned significant PGE mineralisation in both holes, extending thick near surface mineralisation by 20 metres to the north and indicating that it is open along strike (Figure 2):
Surface rock-chip sampling of the AP Reef returned outstanding results of up to 29.6 g/t PdEq (22.5 g/t Pd, 6.7 g/t Pt, 1.1 g/t Au, 0.9 % Cu, 0.4 Ni), further confirming the location and high-grades
Fabian Baker, Kingsrose Managing Director, commented "These results further validate our conviction that the grades and thickness of mineralisation at Penikat represents the opportunity to define a globally significant PGE-nickel-copper project. With many kilometres of near-surface mineralisation defined by historical work, we believe depth extensions will be confirmed through future drilling to define a multi-million ounce deposit."
AP Reef 'Ballroom'
The AP Reef is present along the entire strike length of the intrusion. The AP Reef locally thickens to form the 'AP Ballroom', which was historically described as a 100 metre long, 5 to 20 metre thick zone of PGE mineralisation, historically termed the 'AP Pothole' (Figures 2 and 3).
The resampling program indicates that the AP Ballroom is at least 20 metres longer than historically described. Holes SI/KI-456 and -457 were drilled at the northern most section of the ballroom, but no historical PGE assays were available. Both holes intersected copper and nickel mineralisation. Resampling confirms that both holes contain sulphide hosted PGE mineralisation associated with the copper and nickel sulphides, over an apparent thickness of 4.0 to 13 metres at 6.8 g/t PdEq and 2.3 g/t PdEq respectively (Figure 3 and Appendix 2).
In addition, resampling of hole SI/KI-038 returned an intercept of 10 metres at 3.1 g/t PdEq within the AP Ballroom which is 4.8 metres thicker than historically reported (Table 1).
The AP Ballroom has only been drilled to shallow depths and is largely open at depth and along strike. Mineralisation comprises disseminated pyrite, pyrrhotite, pentlandite and chalcopyrite. Similar structures are a key exploration target and are expected to be a characteristic feature of the Penikat project.
Ballroom Features in Layered Intrusions
Thick mineralised zones, historically termed 'potholes' at Penikat, are interpreted to be similar to high- grade zones termed 'ballrooms' in the Stillwater Complex, USA, which is the highest-grade PGE deposit mined in the world and operated by Sibanye-Stillwater. They are believed to form where an influx of hot, mineralised magma is emplaced over a solid, lithified floor, causing erosion and resulting in an irregular disconformity. At Penikat, ballrooms are important exploration targets due to their higher concentration of sulphide mineralisation and greater thickness (tens of metres) compared to the typical mineralised reefs (<1-2 metres thick).
Resampling of Historical Core
Kingsrose collected 95 samples of quarter and half cut core from five historical drill holes and Element-46 Ltd collected 76 samples of quarter cut core from four historical holes. All the historical holes were drilled to target the AP Reef within both the Penikat Reservation and the Penikat Application area (refer to ASX Announcement dated 10th November 2021).
The samples were analysed at ALS Chemex Loughrea laboratory in the Republic of Ireland for the PGE and Au using method PGM-ICP24 (50 g aliquot Pb oxide-collection fire assay and ICP-AES finish). The laboratory internal standard samples were used for quality control purposes. The details of the historical analyses are not available but the differences in the results outlined below can be attributed to lower analytical metal collection efficiency of the historical methods.
Results from Kingrose's resampling confirm that historical assays can be repeated to a high level of precision (Figure 1 and Table 1). On average the resampling returned PGE and base metal grades of between 4.6 and 14.5 % higher than the historical assays (Table 1), with a strong positive correlation (Figure 1). Although preliminary and from a small sample population, the resampling data indicates a negative bias in the historical assays. It should also be noted that for some historical holes, only a significant interval was reported and the individual assay data has not been located to date.
Further work including resampling a larger proportion of mineralised intervals of historical core is required to determine if the historical data could be used in any future mineral resource estimation work.
FIGURE 1: Scatter plot (log-scale) showing results of original versus reassayed sample intervals for palladium, platinum and gold.
TABLE 1: Summarised comparison between historical and resampled interval widths and PdEq (g/t).
Interval (m)
PdEq (g/t)
Hole ID
Historical
Resampled
Historical
Resampled
SI/KI-032
2.1
6.0
6.8
3.2
SI/KI-033*
8.1
8.1
5.8
6.5
SI/KI-034
8.8
8.8
10.9
11.1
SI/KI-038
5.2
10.0
3.2
3.1
SI/KI-039
8.1
8.1
3.2
3.6
Notes:
*Only a sub-interval of mineralisation was resampled in SI/KI-033, from within a broader 38.6 metre thick intercept
Palladium Equivalent g/t (PdEq) = (Pd price (g) x Pd grade) + (Pt price (g) x Pt grade) + (Au price (g) x Au grade) + ((Cu price x Cu grade)/100) + ((Ni price x Ni grade)/100) / Pd price. Metal recoveries of 100 % were applied in the PdEq calculations. PdEq was calculated using assumed metal prices of $1900/oz Pd, $1050/oz Pt, $1800/oz Au, $8000/t Cu and $18000/t Ni
See Appendix 2 for full results table
AP Ballroom
FIGURE 2: Penikat geology and historical drill collars.
FIGURE 3: AP Ballroom with historical drill collar locations and resampling results (Modified after Halkoaho 1989).
