Kingston Financial : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO PROVISION OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

金利豐金融集團有限公司

KINGSTON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 01031)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

IN RELATION TO

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

On 21 September 2020, Kingston Securities has entered into the Financial Services Agreements with the Relevant Directors for provision of financial services to the Relevant Directors and their respective associates (where applicable) for a term commencing from 21 September 2020 to 31 March 2023.

THE LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Given that the Relevant Directors are connected persons of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under the Financial Services Agreements constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.

Given that the proposed annual caps contemplated under the Financial Services Agreements for the term commencing from 21 September 2020 to 31 March 2023 are all less than 5% of the applicable percentage ratios as defined in Rule 14A.06(30) of the Listing Rules (other than the profits ratio), such agreement is only subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements and is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval and circular requirements under Rule 14A.76(2) of the Listing Rules.

Both Mr. Ho, the executive Director, and Mr. Lau, the independent non-executive Director, are considered to have interest in the Financial Services Agreements. Both of them have abstained from voting on the related resolution at the board meeting of the Company in which the Financial Services Agreements was considered.