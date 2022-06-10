Log in
    KPREIT   JMP607311090

KINGSTON PROPERTIES LIMITED

(KPREIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-08
7.910 JMD   +5.61%
06/10KINGSTON PROPERTIES : KPREIT) Additional Public Offering – Closed
PU
06/09KINGSTON PROPERTIES : KPREIT) – Notice Of Annual General Meeting
PU
06/01KINGSTON PROPERTIES : KPREIT) Annual Report 2021
PU
Kingston Properties : KPREIT) Additional Public Offering – Closed

06/10/2022 | 07:03pm EDT
The Additional Public Offering of ordinary shares by Kingston Properties Limited closed on June 10, 2022.

Disclaimer

Kingston Properties Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 23:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,98 M - -
Net income 2021 3,02 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2 021x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 35,0 M 35,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales 2021 18,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart KINGSTON PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingston Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kevin G. Richards Chief Executive Officer
Andray M. Francis Chief Financial Officer
Garfield Sinclair Chairman
Tatesha Robinson Senior Manager-Operations
Sasha-Gay Smalling Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGSTON PROPERTIES LIMITED-12.11%33
EQUINIX, INC.-23.25%60 863
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-7.86%40 373
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-24.68%37 819
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-32.51%25 475
SEGRO PLC-29.45%16 197