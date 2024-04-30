Kingston Properties Limited is a Jamaica-based real estate investment company. The Company invests in and actively manages real estate properties to generate stable, sustained cash flows and capital appreciation of its properties for the benefit of its shareholders. It specializes in residential, commercial, industrial, and mixed-use developments. Its properties are located in Jamaica, The Cayman Islands, and The United States of America with tenants spanning residential clients to medium to large-sized companies across industries with local, regional, and international operations. The Companyâs property portfolio includes 6 East Ashenheim Road, 232a Spanish Town Road, 591 Spanish Town Road, Grenada Crescent, Red Hills Road, Gum Tree 5, Rosedale Warehouses, Tropic Centre One, Harbor Centre, Polaris at East Point Georgia, Polaris at Camp Creek. The Company' wholly owned subsidiaries include Kingston Properties Miami LLC, KP Dumfries Limited, and others.

Sector Commercial REITs