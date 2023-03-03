Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Kingston Properties Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KPREIT   JMP607311090

KINGSTON PROPERTIES LIMITED

(KPREIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-01
7.500 JMD   +0.81%
05:10pKingston Properties : KPREIT) Investor Briefing To Be Hosted By Learn Grow Invest Limited
PU
2022Kingston Properties : KPREIT) – Share Buyback
PU
2022Kingston Properties : KPREIT) – Share Buyback
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingston Properties : KPREIT) Investor Briefing To Be Hosted By Learn Grow Invest Limited

03/03/2023 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kingston Properties Press Release - Investor Briefing - March 2023_

Kingston, Jamaica: Kingston Properties Limited's Investor Briefing will be hosted by Learn Grow Invest Limited on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulj3vIGTM-E on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 1:00pm EST to discuss its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022. The audited results were published on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, on the website of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Richards, and will feature presentations from Chief Financial Officer, Andray Francis, and Senior Manager - Operation, Tatesha Rowe. The briefing will be moderated by Chief Executive Officer of Learn Grow Invest Limited, Jermaine McDonald.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kingston Properties Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 22:09:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KINGSTON PROPERTIES LIMITED
05:10pKingston Properties : KPREIT) Investor Briefing To Be Hosted By Learn Grow Invest Limited
PU
2022Kingston Properties : KPREIT) – Share Buyback
PU
2022Kingston Properties : KPREIT) – Share Buyback
PU
2022Kingston Properties : KPREIT) – Appointment
PU
2022Kingston Properties : KPREIT) – Share Buyback
PU
2022Kingston Properties Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2022Kingston Properties : KPREIT) – Share Buyback
PU
2022Kingston Properties : KPREIT) Approves Dividend
PU
2022Kingston Properties : KPREIT) – Dividend Consideration
PU
2022Kingston Properties : KPREIT) – Trading in Shares
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,98 M - -
Net income 2021 3,02 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2 021x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 42,7 M 42,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales 2021 18,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart KINGSTON PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingston Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kevin G. Richards Chief Executive Officer
Andray M. Francis Chief Financial Officer
Garfield Sinclair Chairman
Tatesha Robinson Senior Manager-Operations
Sasha-Gay Smalling Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGSTON PROPERTIES LIMITED-11.76%43
EQUINIX, INC.5.03%63 806
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.04%42 333
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.2.82%30 018
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-1.72%24 781
W. P. CAREY INC.4.31%17 170