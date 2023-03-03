Kingston Properties : KPREIT) Investor Briefing To Be Hosted By Learn Grow Invest Limited

Kingston Properties Press Release - Investor Briefing - March 2023_

Kingston, Jamaica: Kingston Properties Limited's Investor Briefing will be hosted by Learn Grow Invest Limited on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulj3vIGTM-E on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 1:00pm EST to discuss its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022. The audited results were published on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, on the website of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Richards, and will feature presentations from Chief Financial Officer, Andray Francis, and Senior Manager - Operation, Tatesha Rowe. The briefing will be moderated by Chief Executive Officer of Learn Grow Invest Limited, Jermaine McDonald.