Kingston Properties Limited is a Jamaica-based real estate investment company. The Company invests in and actively manages real estate properties to generate stable, sustained cash flows and capital appreciation of its properties for the benefit of its shareholders. It specializes in value-added commercial property investments in the office, industrial, multi-family, and mixed-use properties in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and the United States. The Company's property portfolio includes Miami Loft II, W Fort Lauderdale, Opera, Red Hills Property, Grenada Crescent, Spanish Town Road, Tropic Centre One, Harbour Centre, Rosedale Warehouses and East Ashenheim Road. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include Kingston Properties (St. Lucia) Limited, KP (Reit) Jamaica Limited and KP (Reit) Dumfries Limited.

Sector Commercial REITs