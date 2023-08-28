- August 28, 2023
- 1:48 pm
Kingston Properties Limited (KPREIT) would like to notify the Jamaica Stock Exchange, its shareholders, and the wider investing public of the sale of its property at 7 Dumfries Road in Kingston, Jamaica effective August 25. The property was acquired in March 2021 for a consideration of US$1.2 million and has been sold for a consideration of approximately US$1.6 million net of transactions costs.
Disclaimer
Kingston Properties Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2023 21:27:47 UTC.