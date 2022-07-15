Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Kingston Properties Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KPREIT   JMP607311090

KINGSTON PROPERTIES LIMITED

(KPREIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-13
6.900 JMD   -5.48%
KINGSTON PROPERTIES : KPREIT) enters partnership agreement to acquire second Atlanta multi-family
PU
KINGSTON PROPERTIES : KPREIT) Additional Public Offering Basis of Allocation
PU
KINGSTON PROPERTIES : KPREIT) Additional Public Offering – Closed
PU
Kingston Properties : KPREIT) enters partnership agreement to acquire second Atlanta multi-family

07/15/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
Kingston Properties Limited (KPREIT), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingston Properties Miami LLC, entered into another partnership agreement with Apex Development Group LLC (Apex) and has formed Polaris at East Point Partners LLC (Polaris EP). On July 13, Polaris EP closed on the acquisition of a 118-unit multi-family property located in East Point, Atlanta, Georgia. The property is a value-add opportunity that was acquired for a consideration of USD12.7 million and was financed by debt and equity from the partners - with KPREIT owning a stake of approximately 45%. The property will undergo phased improvements over the next two years to improve the tenant base in a market that continues to see average annual rent growth of approximately 7.5% for apartment units. This acquisition marks KPREIT's second acquisition in the State of Georgia and brings the number of units held by the partnership to 273 or one quarter of the goal of 1,000 units by 2024.

Disclaimer

Kingston Properties Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 18:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
